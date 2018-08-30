Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/31/18)

MODESTO
What: AFP Lunch and Learn Program
When: Thursday, Sept. 6, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Skewers Kabob House, 821 L St.
Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite chapter, meeting topic will be the Social Impact of Philanthropy. Guest speaker will be Kim Klein, author of five books including “Fundraising for Social Change” and “Reliable Fundraising in Unreliable Times.” Cost is $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers; registration is requested by Sept. 4 at 4 p.m. For more information, email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit afpyosemite.afpnet.org.
What: Edible Extravaganza
When: Thursday, Sept. 6, 5-9 p.m.
Where: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.
Info: The Center for Human Services invites the community to the 32nd annual fundraiser. The food and beverage show will feature best in show among the vendors, special drawings and live music by “Cloak and Swagger.” First Taste VIP admission starts at 5 p.m., general admission at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 in advance or $55 at the door and can be purchased online at www.centerforhumanservices.org/edible, or at the Center for Human Services Modesto office at 2000 W. Briggsmore Ave., or by calling 209-526-1476.
What: Second Saturday Lectures
When: Saturday, Sept. 8, 2 p.m.
Where: McHenry Museum, 1402 I St.
Info: The McHenry Museum Historical Society presents its free monthly lecture series with author Claudi Hagan, who will discuss her hot air balloon business and sign copies of her book, “The Mystic High Adventures of Fannie Flame and Crew.” For more information contact the museum at 209-577-5235 or email museum@mchenrymuseum.org or visit www.mchenrymuseum.org.
What: “Community Out of the Darkness Walk
When: Saturday, Sept. 15, 9 a.m.
Where: Graceada Park, 401 Needham St.
Info: Sponsored by Central Valley Chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Public invited to support the effort to raise awareness of suicide and funds for new research, educational programs, public policy advocacy and survivor support. For more information contact Edward Sperry, walk chair at 209-204-1893 or email rayers@org or visit afsp.org/walkcentralvalley.
CERES
What: Ceres Women’s Club lunch meeting
When: Tuesday, Sept. 4, 11 a.m.
Where: My Garden Cafe, 2535 E. Whitmore Ave.
Info: The club mission is to help support Ceres and Central Valley high schools and 10 other agencies through scholarships for those in need. For more information, call Carmen Ingols at 209-632-6497 or email rccgingols@gmail.com.
JAMESTOWN
What: Call for volunteers
When: Saturday, Sept. 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Railtown 1897 State Historic Park, 10501 Reservoir Road
Info: Railtown 1897 State Historic Park seeks volunteers to help support The Polar Express Train Ride experiences that will return during the holiday season. More than 8,000 guests are expected for the popular ride that requires more than 50 volunteers per day. Interested adult volunteers are encouraged to attend one volunteer open house event; the next is Saturday, Sept. 8, at the park. No previous experience required. Interested volunteers can download a volunteer application at www.railtown1897.org or call 209-984-4408 for more information.
OAKDALE
What: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Enforcement
When: Through Sept. 3
Where: City of Oakdale
Info: The Oakdale Police Department is participating in this high-visibility national enforcement campaign. Police and sheriff’s departments statewide, along with the California Highway Patrol, will increase the number of officers on the road to stop suspected drunk or drug impaired drivers and motorcyclists. The Oakdale PD will have a special emphasis to enforce all traffic violations by deploying DUI Saturation Patrols.
SONORA
What: Foothill Horizons Open House
When: Saturday, Sept. 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Foothill Horizons, 21925 Lyons Bald Mountain Road
Info: Operated by the Stanislaus County Office of Education, this event offers an opportunity for parents to evaluate Foothill Horizons summer camp for 2019. Foothill staff will take participants on tours and answer questions. Participants should wear casual clothing and comfortable shoes. For more information, call 209-532-6673 or visit foothillhorizons.com.
