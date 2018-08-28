Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/29/18)

MODESTO
What: Transfer Day and College Night
When: Wednesday
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: High school and college students and their parents have an opportunity to pick up information and ask questions of representatives from over 65 four-year colleges and universities. Free. Parking is offered for free in the following parking areas: lot 102 next to the Agriculture complex; North Campus Way; South Campus Way and lot 103 next to the CAT building. Transfer Day is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and College Night is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more information contact the MJC Transfer Center at 209-575-6239 or email huntj@mjc.edu or visit www.mjc.edu/transfer.
What: Second Saturday Lectures
When: Saturday, Sept. 8, 2 p.m.
Where: McHenry Museum, 1402 I St.
Info: The McHenry Museum Historical Society presents its free monthly lecture series with author Claudi Hagan who will discuss her hot air balloon business and sign copies of her book, “The Mystic High Adventures of Fannie Flame and Crew.” For more information contact the museum at 209-577-5235 or email museum@mchenrymuseum.org or visit www.mchenrymuseum.org.
What: “Community Out of the Darkness Walk
When: Saturday, Sept. 15, 9 a.m.
Where: Graceada Park, 401 Needham St.
Info: Sponsored by Central Valley Chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Public invited to support the effort to raise awareness of suicide and funds for new research, educational programs, public policy advocacy and survivor support. For more information contact Edward Sperry, walk chair at 209-204-1893 or email rayers@org or visit afsp.org/walkcentralvalley.
What: Authors Garden Gala Fundraiser
When: Saturday, Sept. 22, 6 p.m.
Where: RSVP for location
Info: Stanislaus Library Foundation fundraising event features three local authors and speakers, Jeff Jardine, Ken White and Paula Treick DeBoard, who will discuss the writing process and ways living in the Central Valley have influenced their work. The evening will include a live auction; all proceeds benefit children’s programs at the library’s 13 branches. Tickets are $140. For more information to purchase tickets call 209-634-3592 or 209-523-9083 or visit stanislauslibraryfoundation.org.
OAKDALE
What: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Enforcement
When: Through Sept. 3
Where: City of Oakdale
Info: The Oakdale Police Department is participating in this high-visibility national enforcement campaign. Police and sheriff’s departments statewide, along with the California Highway Patrol, will increase the number of officers on the road to stop suspected drunk or drug impaired drivers and motorcyclists. The Oakdale PD will have a special emphasis to enforce all traffic violations by deploying DUI Saturation Patrols.
SONORA
What: Foothill Horizons Open House
When: Saturday, Sept. 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Foothill Horizons, 21925 Lyons Bald Mountain Road
Info: Operated by the Stanislaus County Office of Education, this event offers an opportunity for parents to evaluate Foothill Horizons summer camp for 2019. Foothill staff will take participants on tours and answer questions. Participants should wear casual clothing and comfortable shoes. For more information, call 209-532-6673 or visit foothillhorizons.com.
TURLOCK
What: Emanuel Patient and Family Advisory Council
When: Open Until Filled
Where: Emanuel Medical Center, 825 Delbon Ave.
Info: Emanuel Medical Center is seeking community members to serve on its Patient and Family Advisory Council (PFAC), instrumental in advising the hospital’s administration on ways to improve the patient experience. PFAC meets at least four times per year and members are expected to attend at least three of the four meetings. Lunch or refreshments are provided. For more information email Lynis Chaffey at lynis.chaffey@tenethealth.com.
40 YEARS AGO: The Pacific Telephone Company advertised the cost of a long-distance phone call, except to Alaska or Hawaii, using their service. The advertisement said the cost of the phone call would have been 85 cents, plus tax. The caller could call long distance between 11 p.m. and 8 a.m. daily or anytime on Saturday and Sunday until 5 p.m.
