Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/28/18)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Kiwanis Club meeting
When: Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Modesto Kiwanis invites the public to its lunch meeting. Seats are limited and reservations are required. Lunch is $15. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact President Jeremiah Williams 209-568-3096.
What: League of Women Voters - Lunch & Learn Program
When: Thursday, 12 noon
Where: Ridgeway's Restaurant & Lounge, 2401 E Orangeburg Ave.
Info: The League of Women Voters (LOWV) invites the public to its next lunch and learn program, featuring the topic, “Homelessness as a community concern”. Guest speaker Jason Conway will present the perspective of a formerly homeless person and his journey to become the leader of a community service provider, the Modesto Gospel Mission. The luncheon is open to the public, cost is $15 and reservations are not required. For more information, call the League office at 209-524-1698.
What: Edible Extravaganza
When: Thursday, Sept. 6, 5-9 p.m.
Where: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.
Info: The Center for Human Services invites the community to the 32nd annual fundraiser, Edible Extravaganza. This food and beverage show will feature best in show among the vendors, special drawings and live music by the band, “Cloak and Swagger”. First Taste VIP Admission starting at 5 p.m. and general admission starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 in advance or $55 at the door and can be purchased online at www.centerforhumanservices.org/edible, or at the Center for Human Services Modesto office at 2000 W. Briggsmore Ave., or by calling 209-526-1476.
What: Out of the Darkness Walk
When: Saturday, September 15, 9 a.m.
Where: Graceada Park, 401 Needham St.
Info: The community is invited to the, “Community Out of the Darkness Walk”, sponsored by Central Valley Chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). The walk supports the effort to raise awareness of suicide and raises funds that allow the AFSP to invest in new research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy, and support survivors of suicide loss. For more information contact Edward Sperry, Walk Chair at 209-204-1893 or rayers@org or visit afsp.org/walkcentralvalley.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Angels Camp Museum Foundation Dinner
When: Sept. 8; reservations by Satrurday, Sept. 1
Where: Utica Mansion, 1103 Bush St.
Info: The Angels Camp Museum Foundation will be hosting a dinner on Saturday, Sept. 8 to benefit the Angels Camp Museum Foundation Lecture Series. The Utica Mansion will be open to the public for self guided tours at 4 p.m., with Museum Docents in each room. The mansion began as a two-story stone Federal house built by Utica Mine owner Robert Leeper in 1882. Leeper sold the mine and his home to Charles D. Lane, who remodeled the home as it stands today. Dinner catered by Pickle Patch of San Andreas. Tickets are $40 for Museum members, $50 for non-members. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Karen Strand at 209-795-1408 or email kgstrand@comcast.net.
HUGHSON
Who: Hughson School Board Meeting
When: Tuesday, 5 p.m.
Where: Hughson USD, 6815 Hughson Ave.
Info: The Hughson Unified School District Board of Trustees will be holding a special board meeting with the open session at 5 p.m.; followed by a closed session with a second open session after that. For agenda information, visit boarddocs.com/ca/husd/Board.nsf/goto?. For district information, call 209-883-4428, ext 4.
JAMESTOWN
What: Call for volunteers
When: Saturday, Sept. 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Railtown 1897 State Historic Park, 10501 Reservoir Road
Info: Railtown 1897 State Historic Park (SHP) is looking for volunteers to help support The Polar Express Train Ride experiences that will return during the holiday season. More than 8,000 guests are expected for the popular ride that requires more than 50 volunteers per day. Interested adult volunteers are encouraged to attend one volunteer open house event; the next is Saturday, Sept. 8, at the park. No previous experience required. Interested volunteers can download a volunteer application at www.railtown1897.org or call 209-984-4408 for more information.
25 YEARS AGO: It was reported the Castle Joint Powers Authority unanimously approved two base sites identified in the Merced County Private Industry Council's plan for a federal Job Corps Center. The JPA was a six-member committee established to seek out other uses for the base once the Air Force left, set for 1995. The U.S. Department of Labor had announced it was looking for a site for a Job Corps center in California. The program targeted at-risk teen-agers and young adults for job training and would create 130 to 150 jobs with an annual payroll of $3.6 million.
