Woman killed while crossing Pelandale Avenue is ID’d

The female pedestrian killed Saturday night while crossing Pelandale Avenue in Modesto has been identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office as Cami Joan Pernia, 38.
The crash happened about 8:30 p.m. east of Tully Road. Pernia was standing in the median of Pelandale with a male pedestrian, the California Highway Patrol said.
Ceres resident Charles D. Anderson, 33, was westbound on Pelandale in a 2016 Honda Civic, at 50-55 mph, the CHP report said. As the driver approached the pair, the male pedestrian began to run across the roadway in a northerly direction, and Pernia followed.
At the last minute, Anderson saw the male and turned to the left to avoid hitting him, the CHP reported. Anderson did not see Pernia in the No. 1 westbound lane because she was in dark clothing.
A CHP officer on the scene Saturday estimated Pernia was thrown more than 100 feet before landing on the road.
What looked like furniture cushions lay in the roadway near the point of impact. Pernia apparently was carrying them when hit, Modesto police Sgt. Tom Fara said at the scene.
The Coroner’s Office had no specific place of residence for Pernia. A detective listed her as “local,” and said she’d previously lived in at least a few out-of-county cities.
