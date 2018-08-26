Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/27/18)

MODESTO
What: Live Your Dream Award In Service
When: Monday, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Heart and Soul Coffee shop, 930 11th St.
Info: Soroptimist International of Modesto offers award to financial-head-of-household women attending or are enrolled in an undergraduate degree program or vocational program and are in financial need. This presentation will explain the award, along with help filling out the application. All women who qualify and are interested in applying are urged to attend and take their own lap-tops ti access the online application. For more information contact Darlene Rodriguez-Silva 209-499-5529 visit www.soroptimist.org.
What: Veterans Advisory Commission
When: Monday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15
Info: The commission represents veterans in Stanislaus County by advising the Board of Supervisors and staff on matters pertaining to vets. Members of the public are welcome and are encouraged to volunteer on committees. For more information, call Warbee Bruce 209-485-2297.
What: US Too prostate cancer support group
When: Monday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Sutter Memorial Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60B
Info: Program features Cynthia Wilson, an art therapy doctoral candidate, who will talk about how visual and tactile activities can help in the recovery process. Following the program there will be breakout groups for men and women. The program ends with snacks and socializing. For more information, contact Steve Bain at 209-602-1215.
What: Hiring event for registered nurses
When: Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: McHenry Conference Center, 1445 McHenry Ave.
Info: Tenet Healthcare offers a job fair for those with current RN licenses, nursing degrees and appropriate certifications, they are seeking RNs with experience in critical care, OR, ED, L&D and psych. For more information or RSVP to the hiring event, visit Tenet.RSVP-CareerFair.com.
What: Transfer Day and College Night
When: Wednesday
Where: Modesto JC East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: High school and college students have an opportunity to pick up information and ask questions of representatives from over 65 four-year colleges and universities at MJC’s Transfer Day and College Night. The event will be held outside between the Center for Advanced Technologies (CAT) and Student Services Building on East Campus. Both events are free and open to college students, and high school students and their parents. Parking is offered for free for this event, but only in the following parking areas: lot 102 next to the Agriculture complex; North Campus Way; South Campus Way and lot 103 next to the CAT building. Transfer Day is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and College Night is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more information contact the MJC Transfer Center at 209-575-6239 or email huntj@mjc.edu or visit www.mjc.edu/transfer.
OAKDALE
What: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement
When: Through Sept. 3
Where: City of Oakdale
Info: The Oakdale Police Department is participating in this high-visibility national enforcement campaign. Police and sheriff’s departments statewide, along with the California Highway Patrol, will increase the number of officers on the road to stop suspected drunk or drug impaired drivers and motorcyclists. The Oakdale PD will have a special emphasis to enforce all traffic violations by deploying DUI Saturation Patrols.
SONORA
What: Foothill Horizons open house
When: Saturday, Sept. 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Foothill Horizons, 21925 Lyons Bald Mountain Road
Info: Operated by the Stanislaus County Office of Education, this event offers an opportunity for parents to evaluate Foothill Horizons summer camp for 2019. Foothill staff will take participants on tours and answer questions. Participants should wear casual clothing and comfortable shoes. For more information, call 209-532-6673 or visit foothillhorizons.com.
TURLOCK
What: Emanuel Patient and Family Advisory Council
When: Open Until Filled
Where: Emanuel Medical Center, 825 Delbon Ave.
Info: Emanuel Medical Center is seeking community members to serve on its Patient and Family Advisory Council (PFAC). The council is instrumental in advising the hospital’s administration on ways to improve the patient experience. PFAC meets at least four times per year, at times which are convenient for members. Members are expected to attend at least three of the four meetings. Lunch or refreshments are provided. Members are reimbursed (with receipt) for transportation and child care expenses incurred as part of the PFAC meetings. For more information email Lynis Chaffey at lynis.chaffey@tenethealth.com.
WATERFORD
What: Society for disAbilities Water Ski Program
When: Saturday, Sept. 8, 9:30 a.m.
Where: Modesto Reservoir, 18143 Reservoir Road
Info: This program is for children and adults with disabilities and provides access to water skiing for many blind, deaf, paraplegic, quadriplegic and developmentally disabled individuals. Minimum age to participate is 7. Entrance fee $10 per vehicle to the Modesto Reservoir. For more information contact Channa at 209-524-3536 or email at channa@societyfordisabilities.org or visit societyfordisabilities.org.
