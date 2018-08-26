Female pedestrian struck on Modesto’s Pelandale Ave. dies from her injuries

A female pedestrian struck while crossing Pelandale Avenue on Saturday night in a dark area died from her injuries, the California Highway Patrol reported Sunday morning.
The crash happened about 8:30 p.m. east of Tully Road. The female, whose name was not released pending notification of family, was standing in the median of Pelandale with a male pedestrian, the CHP said.
Ceres resident Charles D. Anderson, 33, was westbound on Pelandale in a 2016 Honda Civic, at 50-55 mph, the CHP report said. As the driver approached the pair, the male pedestrian began to run across the roadway in a northerly direction, and the female followed.
At the last minute, Anderson saw the male and turned to the left to avoid hitting him, the CHP reported. Anderson did not see the female in the No. 1 westbound lane because she was in dark clothing.
The Civic hit the female, who was propelled onto the hood, windshield and roof of the Honda. A CHP officer on the scene Saturday estimated she was thrown more than 100 feet before landing on the road.
Anderson immediately pulled onto the norther shoulder of Pelandale and called 911. He was not injured, nor was the male pedestrian.
The female was taken to Doctors Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
What looked like furniture cushions lay in the roadway near the point of impact. The female apparently was carrying them when hit, Modesto police Sgt. Tom Fara said at the scene.
The CHP reported Sunday that it had not yet been determined if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors to the collision.
