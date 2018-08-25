Breaking: Woman struck by vehicle in north Modesto suffers life-threatening injuries

A woman hit by a car on Pelandale Avenue on Saturday night was thrown more than 100 feet before landing on the roadway.
The woman, who was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, was attempting to cross Pelandale on a dark area between McHenry Avenue and Tully Road, where she was hit by a sedan traveling west on Pelandale, according to Sgt. Tom Fara of the Modesto Police Department.
The accident was reported at 8:37 p.m.
The woman had a male companion walking with her. He was not injured.
Modesto police officers were first at the scene but the California Highway Patrol arrived to take over the investigation.
What looked like furniture cushions remained on the road near the point of impact, items the woman appeared to have been carrying when she was hit, Fara said. A CHP officer at the scene estimated she was thrown more than 100 feet.
The person driving the sedan stopped and was talking to officers.
The westbound lane of Pelandale at McHenry has been closed to traffic while the CHP continues to investigate.
We’ll have more on this breaking story as information becomes available.
