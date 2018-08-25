Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/26/18)

MODESTO
What: YCCD Board of Trustees Meeting
When: Monday, 11 a.m.
Where: YCCD District Office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Special board meeting will open with a brief open session followed by a closed session. For more information, contact the YCCD office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com.
What: Modesto Quarterback Club
When: Monday, noon
Where: Coaches Corner, 960 Oakdale Road
Info: The Modesto Quarterback Club invites the public to its weekly meeting at Coaches Corner in Modesto. Each week will feature a local high school coach and five guest players from the team, including Modesto Junior College. Meetings will be held each Monday throughout the football season, with the exception of holidays, including school holidays, and school meetings. The lunch is $11. For more information email Duane at dnelson@damrell.com.
What: Great Valley Museum Docent Training
When: Mondays in August, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Where: Great Valley Museum, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Opportunity to share information with museum visitors about the habitats, animals, and plants of the Great Central Valley. Docents will be trained to lead guided tours for school and adult groups. A background in science is not required, just enthusiasm for working with people. For more information or to register call 209-575-6196 or visit www.mjc.edu/gvm.
What: Edible Extravaganza
When: Thursday, Sept. 6, 5-9 p.m.
Where: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.
Info: The Center for Human Services’ invites the community to the 32nd annual fundraiser food and beverage show with vendors, special drawings and live music by Cloak and Swagger. Tickets are $50 in advance or $55 at the door and can be purchased online at www.centerforhumanservices.org/edible, or at the Center for Human Services Modesto office at 2000 W. Briggsmore Ave., or by calling 209-526-1476.
HUGHSON
Who: Hughson School Board Meeting
When: Monday, 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Where: Hughson USD, 6815 Hughson Avenue.
Info: Special meeting at 11 a.m. will feature a workshop on the expulsion process led by Chet Quaide. A Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee meeting will be at 3 p.m. For agenda information, visit boarddocs.com/ca/husd/Board.nsf/goto?. For district information, call 209-883-4428, ext 4.
JAMESTOWN
What: Call for volunteers
When: Saturday, Sept. 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Railtown 1897 State Historic Park, 10501 Reservoir Road
Info: Railtown 1897 State Historic Park seeks volunteers to help support The Polar Express Train Ride experiences that will return during the holiday season. More than 8,000 guests are expected for the popular ride that requires more than 50 volunteers per day. Interested adult volunteers are encouraged to attend one volunteer open house event; the next is Saturday, Sept. 8, at the park. No previous experience required. Interested volunteers can download a volunteer application at www.railtown1897.org or call 209-984-4408 for more information.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Applebees, 2501 Fulkerth Road
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
RIPON
What: Jeff Denham Mobile District Office Hours
When: Tuesday, 1-2 p.m.
Where: Ripon Chamber of Commerce, 104 S. Stockton Ave.
Info: Office hours are hosted by staff and, when possible, Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock. The session will include representatives State Assemblyman Heath Flora’s offices. Residents can get help with specific casework and ask questions. For more information, call 209-579-5458 or visit denham.house.gov.
