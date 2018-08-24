Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/25/18)

MODESTO
What: Live Your Dream Award In Service
When: Monday, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Heart and Soul Coffee shop, 930 11th St.
Info: Soroptimist International of Modesto offers award to financial-head-of-household women attending or are enrolled in an undergraduate degree program or vocational program and are in financial need. This presentation will explain the award, along with help filling out the application. All women who qualify and are interested in applying are urged to attend and take their own lap-tops ti access the online application. For more information contact Darlene Rodriguez-Silva 209-499-5529 visit www.soroptimist.org.
What: Veterans Advisory Commission
When: Monday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veteran’s Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15
Info: The commission represents veterans in Stanislaus County by advising the Board of Supervisors and staff on matters pertaining to vets. Members of the public are welcome and are encouraged to volunteer on committees. For more information, call Warbee Bruce 209-485-2297.
What: US Too Prostate Cancer Support Group
When: Monday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Sutter Memorial Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60B
Info: Program features Cynthia Wilson, an art therapy doctoral candidate, who will talk about how visual and tactile activities can help in the recovery process. Following the program there will be breakout groups for men and women. The program ends with snacks and socializing. For more information contact Steve Bain at 209-602-1215.
What: Hiring Event for Registered Nurses
When: Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: McHenry Conference Center, 1445 McHenry Ave.
Info: Tenet Healthcare offers a job fair for those with current RN licenses, nursing degrees and appropriate certifications, they are seeking RNs with experience in critical care, OR, ED, L&D and psych. For more information or RSVP to the hiring event, visit Tenet.RSVP-CareerFair.com.
BALLICO
What: Historical & Classic Aircraft Viewing
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Turlock Muni Airport, 13604 Newport Road
Info: The Turlock Regional Airport Association invites the community to tour its collection of historical and classic aircraft. The viewing is free of charge. For more information contact the airport at 209-668-5542 or local pilot contact: Rodney Voumard at 209-595-7783 or visit www.turlockairport.com.
OAKDALE
What: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Enforcement
When: Through Sept. 3
Where: City of Oakdale
Info: The Oakdale Police Department is participating in this high-visibility national enforcement campaign. Police and sheriff’s departments statewide, along with the California Highway Patrol, will increase the number of officers on the road to stop suspected drunk or drug impaired drivers and motorcyclists. The Oakdale PD will have a special emphasis to enforce all traffic violations by deploying DUI Saturation Patrols.
SONORA
What: Foothill Horizons Open House
When: Saturday, Sept. 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Foothill Horizons, 21925 Lyons Bald Mountain Road
Info: Operated by the Stanislaus County Office of Education, this event offers an opportunity for parents to evaluate Foothill Horizons summer camp for 2019. Foothill staff will take participants on tours and answer questions. Participants should wear casual clothing and comfortable shoes. For more information, call 209-532-6673 or visit foothillhorizons.com.
100 YEARS AGO: It was reported that Stanislaus County’s draft registration for men 18-45, as required by congress’s newly enacted law, yielded 5,250 draftees. A total of 106,700 were being called to fight from the state of California.
