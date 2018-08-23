Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/24/18)

MODESTO
What: Bringing Veterans Together
When: Fridays, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: The Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County invites veterans and guests to its Happy Hour Fridays in the Stanislaus Veterans Center lounge. There will be cocktails and draft beers on hand for purchase, as well as free popcorn. For more information, contact Becky Crow, 209-484-7166.
What: Fair Food Friday
When: Fridays, 5 to 8 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: The Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County invites veterans, their families and the public to its monthly event. Visitors order from a menu of fair food staples like food-on-a-stick, deep-fried foods and desserts. The event is free to enter, purchase required on all food items. For more information call 209-343-6292.
What: Recovery International Meeting
When: Fridays, 7 p.m.
Where: Geneva Presbyterian Church, 1229 E. Fairmont Ave.
Info: Recovery International invites the public to its next meeting. Self-help training is offered in psychiatric aftercare. Recovery International is in our 80th year, offering help with any symptoms or diagnosis. Weekly local groups, also Web-and telephone-based groups. For more information contact Dave at 209-247-2620 or visit www.recoveryinternational.org.
What: Illustrator meet and greet
When: Saturday, 2 p.m.
Where: Standiford Place, 3420 Shawnee Drive
Info: Author and illustrator Mary Graham will discuss and sign her illustrated children's book, “Tommy's Tree House.” Graham, a resident of Standiford Place, began teaching art classes and publishes a weekly cartoon about retired life and now has her children’s book on amazon.com. For more information contact Laurie Warren, Enrichment Coordinator at 209-521-7000.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Angels Camp Museum Foundation Dinner
When: Sept. 8; reservations by Saturday, Sept. 1
Where: Utica Mansion, 1103 Bush St.
Info: The Angels Camp Museum Foundation dinner benefits the Angels Camp Museum Foundation Lecture Series. The Mansion will be open for self guided tours at 4 p.m., with docents in each room. The mansion began as a two-story stone Federal house built by Utica Mine owner Robert Leeper in 1882. Leeper sold the mine and his home to Charles D. Lane who remodeled the home as it stands today. Dinner catered by Pickle Patch of San Andreas. Tickets are $40 for museum members, $50 for nonmembers. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Karen Strand at 209-795-1408 or email kgstrand@comcast.net.
BALLICO
What: Historical & Classic Aircraft Viewing
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Turlock Muni Airport, 13604 Newport Road
Info: The Turlock Regional Airport Association invites the community to tour its collection of historical and classic aircraft. The viewing is free of charge. For more information contact the airport at 209-668-5542 or local pilot: Rodney Voumard at 209-595-7783 or visit www.turlockairport.com.
SONORA
What: Moonlight Hike
When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: New Melones Recreation Office, 6850 Studhorse Flat Road
Info: The New Melones Lake, Marina and Recreation hosts. Hikers meet at the Tuttletown Recreation Area Heron Point Day Use area. The moon will be nearly full, and will provide access to the nocturnal world of an oak woodland. The hike is 1.5 miles with a park ranger. Contact Park Ranger Mike McGraw at 209-536-9094, ext. 233, or email mmcgraw@usbr.gov.
TURLOCK
What: Family Friday: Print Mania
When: Friday, 7-8 p.m.
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: Carnegie Arts Center presents an exhibition of work by printmaker, José Guadalupe Posada, coming to the Ferrari Gallery in September. Visiting families can design and print their own works of art and see a printing press in action. This event is free as part of the Carnegie’s Family Friday series of monthly programs designed to provide fun, educational, and creative activities for families. Sponsored by Off Center Thrift and Gift. For more information call 209-632-5761 or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
75 YEARS AGO: Modesto Junior College President, Dr. C. D. Yates, announced that it was considering adding a trainee machinist course to its curriculum. The course would have allowed men and women to earn while they learned for the purposes of defense work. The course would run throughout the day, allowing men and women who had regular employment to be able to participate.
