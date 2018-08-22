Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/23/18)

MODESTO
What: AFP Lunch and Learn Program
When: Thursday, Sept. 6, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Skewers Kabob House, 821 L St.
Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite chapter, invites the public to its next lunch meeting. The topic of the meeting is the Social Impact Philanthropy with guest speaker Kim Klein, author of five books including “Fundraising for Social Change” and “Reliable Fundraising in Unreliable Times.” Cost is $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers; registration is requested by Sept. 4 at 4 p.m. For more information, email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit afpyosemite.afpnet.org.
What: Edible Extravaganza
When: Thursday, Sept. 6, 5-9 p.m.
Where: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.
Info: The Center for Human Services invites the community to the 32nd annual fundraiser food and beverage show will feature best in show among the vendors, drawings and live music by the band “Cloak and Swagger.” First Taste VIP admission starting at 5 p.m. and general admission at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 in advance or $55 at the door and can be purchased online at www.centerforhumanservices.org/edible, or at the Center for Human Services Modesto office at 2000 W. Briggsmore Ave., or by calling 209-526-1476.
What: Authors Garden Gala Fundraiser
When: Saturday, Sept. 22, 6 p.m.
Where: RSVP for location
Info: Authors Jeff Jardine, Ken White and Paula Treick DeBoard will discuss the writing process and ways living in The Central Valley have influenced their work. The evening will include a live auction; all proceeds will benefit children’s programs at the library’s 13 branches, including the Summer Reading program, which serves more than 10,000 school-age children each year. Tickets are $140 per person. For more information to purchase tickets call 209-634-3592 or 209-523-9083 or visit stanislauslibraryfoundation.org.
JAMESTOWN
What: Call for volunteers
When: Saturday, Sept. 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Railtown 1897 State Historic Park, 10501 Reservoir Road
Info: Railtown 1897 State Historic Park (SHP) is looking for volunteers to help support The Polar Express Train Ride experiences that will return during the holiday season. More than 8,000 guests are expected for the popular ride that requires more than 50 volunteers per day. Interested adult volunteers are encouraged to attend one volunteer open house event; the next is Saturday, Sept. 8, at the park. No previous experience required. Interested volunteers can download a volunteer application at www.railtown1897.org or call 209-984-4408 for more information.
SALIDA
What: Salida Municipal Advisory Council
When: Tuesday, 7 pm.
Where: Stanislaus County Library Salida Branch, 4835 Sisk Road
Info: The Salida MAC meets every 4th Thursday of the month in the library’s community room. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor Terry Withrow and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information contact Brad Johnson at 209-502-6228 or email salidamac@gmail.com or visit salidamac.weebly.com.
WATERFORD
What: Society for disAbilities Water Ski Program
When: Saturday, Aug. 25, 9:30 a.m.
Where: Modesto Reservoir, 18143 Reservoir Road
Info: This program is for children and adults with disabilities and provides access to water skiing for many blind, deaf, paraplegic, quadriplegic and developmentally disabled individuals. Minimum age to participate is 7. Entrance fee $10 per vehicle to the Modesto Reservoir. For more information contact Channa at 209-524-3536 or email at channa@societyfordisabilities.org or visit societyfordisabilities.org.
