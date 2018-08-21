Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/22/18)

MODESTO
What: Sons In Retirement Branch 103 Monthly Luncheon
When: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way
Info: This month’s guest speaker will be Arnold Chevez of the Great Valley Museum. For information about SIR Branch 103 contact Bob Kredit at 209-672-0326 or visit sirinc2.org/branch103.
What: Modesto Institute for Continued Learning
When: Wednesday, 9 a.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Modesto Institute for Continued Learning (MICL) invites senior citizens who are interested in learning-in-retirement to a meeting to review and register for fall classes. The informal meeting is scheduled in the El Captain Building. MICL offers classes, occasional trips and an exercise program for seniors. Cost for the 15-week semester is $40 plus a $10 parking fee. A $10 donation, payable to MICL, is requested to cover classroom expenses such as paper supplies, social activities and general classroom supplies. Members not attending the meeting have the option of registering in person or online at www.mjc4life.org or visit www.mjc.edu/instruction/commed/micl or call Community Education Department at 209-575-6063.
What: Authors Garden Gala Fundraiser
When: Saturday, Sept. 22, 6 p.m.
Where: RSVP for location
Info: Stanislaus Library Foundation event will feature three local authors, Jeff Jardine, Ken White and Paula Treick DeBoard, who will discuss the writing process and ways living in The Central Valley have influenced their work. The evening will include a live auction; all proceeds will benefit children’s programs at the library’s 13 branches, including the Summer Reading program, which serves more than 10,000 school-age children each year. Tickets are $140. For more information to purchase tickets call 209-634-3592 or 209-523-9083 or visit stanislauslibraryfoundation.org.
BALLICO
What: Historical & Classic Aircraft Viewing
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Turlock Muni Airport, 13604 Newport Road
Info: The Turlock Regional Airport Association invites the community every fourth Saturday of the month, to tour its collection of historical and classic aircraft. The viewing is free of charge. For more information contact the airport at 209-668-5542 or local pilot Rodney Voumard at 209-595-7783 or visit www.turlockairport.com.
DENAIR
What: Eggs, Issues and Economics
When: Thursday, 7-9 a.m.
Where: Larsa Banquet Hall, 2107 E. Monte Vista Ave.
Info: The Turlock Chamber of Commerce hosts the community meeting with guest speakers Stanislaus County Supervisors Vito Chiesa and Kristin Olsen and Turlock Mayor Gary Soiseth. Tickets are $40 for chamber members, $50 for nonmembers. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the chamber at 209-632-2221 or email info@turlockchamber.com.
What: Jeff Denham Mobile District Office Hours
When: Thursday, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Where: Denair Community Services District, 3850 North Gratton Road
Info: Office hours are hosted by staff and, when possible, Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock. Residents can get help with specific casework and ask questions. For more information, call 209-579-5458 or visit denham.house.gov.
SONORA
What: Moonlight Hike
When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: New Melones Recreation Office, 6850 Studhorse Flat Road
Info: The New Melones Lake, Marina and Recreation hosts. Hikers meet at the Tuttletown Recreation Heron Point Day Use area. The moon will be nearly full, and will provide access to the nocturnal world of an oak woodland. The hike 1.5 miles with a Park Ranger. Contact Park Ranger Mike McGraw at 209-536-9094, ext. 233, or email mmcgraw@usbr.gov.
40 YEARS AGO: It was reported that the Manteca City Council introduced a bedroom tax ordinance that, if adopted, could have provided as much as $800,000 to relieve classroom overcrowding within Manteca Unified School District. The bedroom tax would have added $240 per bedroom to the price of a single family home, and a slightly lower amount for other styles of homes. The action by the council was in response to cuts to the school district’s budget due to Proposition 13, as the city was experiencing its most rapid period of growth.
