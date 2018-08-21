Oakdale motorcyclist dies in crash on rural curve

A 22-year-old Oakdale motorcyclist died after falling on a curve and sliding into the path of an oncoming vehicle Monday evening.
The crash occurred about 6:30 p.m. on Rodden Road east of Gray Fox Court, just north of Kerr Park in Oakdale. Troy Holder was riding a 2015 Harley-Davidson northwest on Rodden at about 60-65 mph, approaching a sharp curve, the California Highway Patrol reported. As Holder entered the curve, the motorcycle fell onto its right side and into the eastbound lane.
The driver of a 2006 Toyota in the eastbound lane was unable to avoid colliding with the motorcyclist, the CHP said. Holder and his bike went beneath the Toyota and were pinned. Driver Lucas Bell of Knights Ferry was able to stop the Toyota partly in the eastbound lane and partly on the south shoulder.
Emergency personnel extricated Holder, who was taken to Oak Valley Hospital in Oakdale, where he was pronounced dead.
Bell, 36, and his passenger, Oakdale resident Jamie Norwood, 38, suffered minor injuries, the CHP reported.
Holder’s Facebook page states he was an Oakdale High School graduate who studied at Columbia College. He was remembered by friends on the social-media platform Tuesday morning.
“My heart aches thinking about all the memories I shared with Troy Holder. You were a light in a dark world, my friend,” Elias Casas wrote. “I will always cherish the memories we shared riding bikes around the 209. You always motivated those around you to do better.”
Samantha Galvan posted, “My best-kept secret in junior high was having the biggest crush on Troy Holder, but who didn’t? I always stayed supplied with gum so when he asked, I had it. My family always laughed when they heard his name because he was the boy who walked into my house in high school during a party, stole my mom’s wine, then came back inside to ask her to open it. So many people have memories of you and you’ll be missed and always remembered.”
