Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/21/18)

MODESTO
What: Special Needs in My City parent support meeting
When: Tuesday, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Cornerstone Community Building., 2200 Sunrise Ave.
Info: Special Needs In My City Inc., a nonprofit initiative, is a one stop online resource center for families of individuals with special needs. To find out more about resources and events, attend their monthly parent support meetings, visit specialneedsinmycity.com or email snimc@snimcity.com.
What: Modesto Institute for Continued Learning
When: Wednesday, 9 a.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Modesto Institute for Continued Learning invites senior citizens who are interested in learning-in-retirement to a meeting to review and register for fall classes. The informal meeting is scheduled in the El Captain Building. MICL offers classes, occasional trips and an exercise program for seniors. Cost for the 15-week semester is $40 plus a $10 parking fee. A $10 donation, payable to MICL, is requested to cover classroom expenses. Members not attending the meeting have the option of registering in person or online at www.mjc4life.org or visit www.mjc.edu/instruction/commed/micl or call Community Education Department at 209-575-6063.
What: Healthy Aging Association balance program
When: Through Friday
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15
Info: The Healthy Aging and Association will be offering is free balance program to older adults, ages 60 and over. The “A Matter of Balance” program is designed to manage falls and increase activity levels. Registrants will receive information, resources and a fall prevention manual. The program is once a week for eight weeks and two hours a session. Space is limited; call 209-525-4670 to check seating availability.
What: AFP Lunch and Learn program
When: Thursday, Sept. 6, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Skewers Kabob House, 821 L St.
Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite chapter, invites the public to its next lunch meeting. The topic is the Social Impact Philanthropy. The meeting will feature guest speaker Kim Klein, author of five books including “Fundraising for Social Change” and “Reliable Fundraising in Unreliable Times.” Cost is $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers; registration is requested by Sept. 4 at 4 p.m. For more information, email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit afpyosemite.afpnet.org.
LIVINGSTON
What: Dairy summit
When: Wednesday, 4 p.m.
Where: Joe Vierra Ranch, 11422 Livingston Cressey Road
Info: The California Dairy Campaign will be having a board meeting at 4 p.m. followed by dinner at 5:30 p.m. Topics will include: establishment of a California Federal Milk Marketing Order, the ongoing farm bill debate, dairy trade and other issues important to California dairy producers. An RSVP is requested; contact Bertha Medina at 209-632-0885. CDC members and friends are welcome to join.
SALIDA
What: Salida Municipal Advisory Council
When: Thursday, 7 pm.
Where: Stanislaus County Library - Salida Branch, 4835 Sisk Road
Info: The Salida MAC meets the fourth Thursday of the month in the library’s community room. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor Terry Withrow and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information, contact Brad Johnson at 209-502-6228 or salidamac@gmail.com or visit salidamac.weebly.com.
WATERFORD
What: Society for disAbilities water ski program
When: Saturday, 9:30 a.m.
Where: Modesto Reservoir, 18143 Reservoir Road
Info: This program provides access to water skiing for many blind, deaf, paraplegic, quadriplegic and developmentally disabled individuals. Minimum age to participate is 7. Entrance fee $10 per vehicle to Modesto Reservoir. For more information, contact Channa at 209-524-3536 or email at channa@societyfordisabilities.org or visit societyfordisabilities.org.
25 YEARS AGO: It was reported that two south San Joaquin County fire districts were looking to merge into one giant agency that would provide fire protection to 300 square miles. The Manteca-Lathrop Fire District Board of Directors authorized Acting Fire Chief Jerry Sims and his staff to begin formal discussions with the Tracy Rural Fire District regarding consolidation. Tracy Rural’s chief, Gene Le-Blanc, had initiated the proposal for a study on the benefits. The proposed merger could result in a more streamlined, cost-effective operation for both districts.
