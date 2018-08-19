News

Stanislaus County birth announcements (08/20/18)

Bee Staff Reports

August 19, 2018 01:53 PM

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

August 8

ABBOTT: Kate and Timothy, Tracy, boy

August 10

VEJAR: Rosalinda and Pedro, Manteca, boy

LINNELL: Callia and Erik Orozco, Lathrop, girl

WILLIAMS: Amanda and Garrett, Modesto, boy

SADLER: Lindsay and Shane, Tracy, girl

August 11

CISNEROS: Noemi and Ricardo Sanchez, Atwater, girl

August 13

LOTT: Elizabeth and Kenneth Simmons, Lodi, girl

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

August 9

JASIM: Zainab and Ahmed Alkhafji, Turlock, boy

RICE: Heaven and Joseph, Turlock, girl

August 10

CANAL: Rebecca, Turlock, boy

DAVIS: Pamela and Brian, Ripon, boy

August 11

FLORES: Amanda and Victor, Delhi, boy

August 13

COSAIN: Vanessa, Ballico, boy

BLOCHER: Rashelle and Larry Fields, Turlock, girl

August 14

BROWN: Amy Kristine and Vincent, Turlock, boy

SALDANA: Deanna and Ezequiel, Patterson, boy

August 15

LOPEZ: Andrea and Noel, Turlock, boy

