Stanislaus County birth announcements (08/20/18)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
August 8
ABBOTT: Kate and Timothy, Tracy, boy
August 10
VEJAR: Rosalinda and Pedro, Manteca, boy
LINNELL: Callia and Erik Orozco, Lathrop, girl
WILLIAMS: Amanda and Garrett, Modesto, boy
SADLER: Lindsay and Shane, Tracy, girl
August 11
CISNEROS: Noemi and Ricardo Sanchez, Atwater, girl
August 13
LOTT: Elizabeth and Kenneth Simmons, Lodi, girl
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
August 9
JASIM: Zainab and Ahmed Alkhafji, Turlock, boy
RICE: Heaven and Joseph, Turlock, girl
August 10
CANAL: Rebecca, Turlock, boy
DAVIS: Pamela and Brian, Ripon, boy
August 11
FLORES: Amanda and Victor, Delhi, boy
August 13
COSAIN: Vanessa, Ballico, boy
BLOCHER: Rashelle and Larry Fields, Turlock, girl
August 14
BROWN: Amy Kristine and Vincent, Turlock, boy
SALDANA: Deanna and Ezequiel, Patterson, boy
August 15
LOPEZ: Andrea and Noel, Turlock, boy
