Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/20/18)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Quarterback Club
When: Monday, noon
Where: Coaches Corner, 960 Oakdale Road
Info: The Modesto Quarterback Club invites the public to its weekly meeting at Coaches Corner in Modesto. Each week will feature a local high school coach and five guest players from the team, including Modesto Junior College. Meetings will be held each Monday throughout the football season, with the exception of holidays, including school holidays, and school meetings. The lunch is $11. For more information, email Duane at dnelson@damrell.com.
What: Modesto Kiwanis Club meeting
When: Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Modesto Kiwanis invites the public to its lunch meeting. Each week, the club has a new presentation and discussions about upcoming club events. Seats are limited and reservations are required. Lunch is $15. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact President Jeremiah Williams, 209-568-3096.
What: Sons In Retirement Branch 103 Monthly Luncheon
When: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way
Info: Sons In Retirement Branch 103 is a men’s luncheon club. This month, the guest speaker will be Arnold Chevez of the Great Valley Museum. For information about SIR Branch 103, contact Bob Kredit at 209-672-0326 or visit sirinc2.org/branch103.
What: Latino Community Roundtable Luncheon
When: Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: The Red Event Center, 921 8th St.
Info: Guest speakers are Modesto City Schools Superintendent Sara Noguchi and Gratton School District Superintendent and Stanislaus County Superintendent of Schools candidate Shannon Sanford. Noguchi will make some comments about her position and plans for MCS. Sanford will talk about her experiences and what plans she has if elected. A Mexican buffet lunch will be served; cost is $20 at the door. Courtesy table reservations of four or more are available. For more information, contact Amanda Duran at 209-287-9347 or Aaron Anguiano at 209-567-1040.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Angels Camp Museum Foundation Dinner
When: Sept. 8; reservations by Saturday, Sept. 1
Where: Utica Mansion, 1103 Bush St.
Info: The Angels Camp Museum Foundation will be hosting a dinner on Saturday, Sept. 8, to benefit the Angels Camp Museum Foundation Lecture Series. The Utica Mansion will be open to the public for self-guided tours at 4 p.m., with museum docents in each room. The mansion began as a two-story stone Federal house built by Utica Mine owner Robert Leeper in 1882. Leeper sold the mine and his home to Charles D. Lane, who remodeled the home as it stands today. Dinner catered by Pickle Patch of San Andreas. Tickets are $40 for museum members, $50 for nonmembers. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Karen Strand at 209-795-1408 or email kgstrand@comcast.net.
BALLICO
What: Historical & Classic Aircraft Viewing
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Turlock Municipal Airport, 13604 Newport Road
Info: The Turlock Regional Airport Association invites the community every fourth Saturday of the month to tour among its collection of historical and classic aircraft. The viewing is free of charge. For more information, contact the airport at 209-668-5542 or local pilot contact Rodney Voumard at 209-595-7783 or visit www.turlockairport.com.
DENAIR
What: Eggs, Issues and Economics
When: Thursday, 7-9 a.m.
Where: Larsa Banquet Hall, 2107 E. Monte Vista Ave.
Info: The Turlock Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the next Eggs, Issues and Economics community meeting. Guest speakers are Stanislaus County Supervisors Vito Chiesa and Kristin Olsen and Turlock Mayor Gary Soiseth. Tickets are $40 for chamber members, $50 for nonmembers. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the chamber at 209-632-2221 or email info@turlockchamber.com.
TURLOCK
What: Turlock Library Lab Activities
When: Tuesday, 4 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Library Turlock Branch, 550 Minaret Ave.
Info: The library’s monthly Art Lab program will offer a basic introduction to printmaking by giving children an opportunity to experiment with mirror images using tempera paint and cardstock paper. Ages 4 and under must have parental supervision. For more information, visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
