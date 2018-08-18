Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/19/18)

MODESTO
What: Great Valley Museum Docent Training
When: Mondays in August, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Where: Great Valley Museum, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Opportunity to share information with museum visitors about the habitats, animals and plants of the Great Central Valley. Docents will be trained to lead guided tours for school and adult groups. A background in science is not required, just enthusiasm for working with people. For more information or to register call 209-575-6196 or visit www.mjc.edu/gvm.
What: Central Valley Democratic Club Meeting
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: McHenry Bowl, 3700 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Central Valley Democratic Club invites the public to its next meeting in the McHenry Bowl South Hall conference room. For more information email the club at contact@centralvalleydemocraticclub.com or visit centralvalleydemocraticclub.com.
What: Special Needs in My City Parent Support Meeting
When: Tuesday, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Cornerstone Community Building, 2200 Sunrise Ave.
Info: Special Needs In My City, Inc., a nonprofit initiative, is an online resource center for families with individuals with special needs. To find out more about resources and events for your child of all ages, or their special needs podcast, attend their monthly parent support meetings or simply connect with other parent, visit specialneedsinmycity.com or email to snimc@snimcity.com to RSVP for details.
What: Genealogical Society of Stanislaus County
When: Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church at 1600 Carver Road
Info: The Genealogical Society of Stanislaus County will celebrate 50 years and invites the public to its next meeting. People can browse exhibits of historical accomplishments, gain information on current membership offerings and study groups, and find assistance in researching genealogy and family history. At 7 p.m., a program highlighting the past 50 years will be held, followed by a celebration, refreshments and raffle. For more information, contact Bev Johnson, 209-526-5009.
What: Modesto Institute for Continued Learning
When: Wednesday, 9 a.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Modesto Institute for Continued Learning (MICL) invites senior citizens interested in learning-in-retirement to a meeting to review and register for fall classes. MICL offers classes, occasional trips and an exercise program for seniors. Cost for the 15-week semester is $40 plus a $10 parking fee. A $10 donation, payable to MICL, is requested to cover classroom expenses. See www.mjc4life.org, www.mjc.edu/instruction/commed/micl or call Community Education Department at 209-575-6063.
SALIDA
What: Salida Municipal Advisory Council
When: Thursday, 7 pm.
Where: Stanislaus County Library Salida Branch, 4835 Sisk Road
Info: The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor Terry Withrow and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information contact Brad Johnson at 209-502-6228 or email salidamac@gmail.com or visit salidamac.weebly.com.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Applebees, 2501 Fulkerth Road
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
What: Turlock Library Lab Activities
When: Tuesday, 4 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Library Turlock Branch, 550 Minaret Ave.
Info: The library’s monthly Art Lab program will offer a basic introduction to printmaking by giving children an opportunity to experiment with mirror images using tempera paint and cardstock paper. Ages 4 and under must have parental supervision. For more information, visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
What: Turlock Chamber Mixer & 3D Mammography Ribbon Cutting
When: Tuesday, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Emanuel Cancer Center, 880 E. Tuolumne Road
Info: Emanuel Medical Center and the Turlock Chamber of Commerce invite the public to a joint mixer and ribbon cutting for Emanuel’s new 3D mammography inside the Ruby E. Bergman Women’s Diagnostic Center. Visitors will get a look at the new technology and learn what this means for the community and patients. Experts will be on hand to talk about 3D mammography, as well as the other services provided at the center. For more information call call 209-664-5168 or visit www.EmanuelMedicalCenter.org.
