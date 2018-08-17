Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/18/18)

MODESTO
What: Civil Air Patrol Open House
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Modesto Airport, 700 Tioga Way
Info: The Lt. Col. Arthur King Composite Squadron, local unit of the Civil Air Patrol, is hosting an open house for interested community members. Members of the squadron will greet visitors and explain youth and adult programs. There will be demonstrations of drill, aerospace, and emergency services. More information call 209-834-6663 or visit sq50.cawgcap.org.
What: Modesto Quarterback Club
When: Monday, noon
Where: Coaches Corner, 960 Oakdale Road
Info: The Modesto Quarterback Club invites the public to its weekly meeting featuring a local high school coach and five guest players. Meetings will be held each Monday throughout the football season, with the exception of holidays, including school holidays, and school meetings. The lunch is $11. For more information email Duane at dnelson@damrell.com.
What: Sons In Retirement Branch 103 Monthly Luncheon
When: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way
Info: Guest speaker will be Arnold Chevez of the Great Valley Museum. For information contact Bob Kredit at 209-672-0326 or visit sirinc2.org/branch103.
What: Latino Community Roundtable Luncheon
When: Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: The Red Event Center, 921 8th St.
Info: Guest speakers are Modesto City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Sara Noguchi, and Gratton School District Superintendent and Stanislaus County Superintendent of Schools Candidate, Shannon Sanford. Noguchi will make some comments about her position and plans for MCS. Sanford will talk about her experiences and what plans she has if elected. A Mexican buffet lunch will be served; cost is $20 at the door. Courtesy table reservations of four or more are available. For more information contact Amanda Duran at 209-287-9347 or Aaron Anguiano at 209-567-1040.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Angels Camp Museum Foundation Dinner
When: Sept. 8; reservations by Saturday, Sept. 1
Where: Utica Mansion, 1103 Bush St.
Info: Benefit the Angels Camp Museum Foundation Lecture Series. The Utica Mansion will be open for self-guided tours at 4 p.m. with museum docents in each room. The mansion began as a two-story stone Federal house built by Utica Mine owner Robert Leeper in 1882. Dinner catered by Pickle Patch of San Andreas. Tickets are $40 for museum members, $50 for nonmembers. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Karen Strand at 209-795-1408 or email kgstrand@comcast.net.
DENAIR
What: Eggs, Issues and Economics
When: Thursday, 7-9 a.m.
Where: Larsa Banquet Hall, 2107 E. Monte Vista Ave.
Info: The Turlock Chamber of Commerce hosts community meeting with guest speakers Stanislaus County Supervisors Vito Chiesa and Kristin Olsen and Turlock Mayor Gary Soiseth. Tickets are $40 for chamber members, $50 for nonmembers. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the chamber at 209-632-2221 or email info@turlockchamber.com.
OAKDALE
What: Water Safety Education & Life Jacket Giveaway
When: Saturday, 1-4 p.m.
Where: Woodward Reservoir, 14528 26 Mile Road
Info: Safe Kids Stanislaus, led by Doctors Medical Center, is hosting a water safety event with water safety education and tips, as well as free CPR lessons. Free life jackets will be given to low-income children under 18 years of age.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Applebees, 2501 Fulkerth Rd.
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
100 YEARS AGO: It was reported that the Stanislaus County Grand Jury submitted a partial report to Superior Judge W. H. Langdon. The grand jury recommended an increase in salaries of sundry deputies and employees of county offices, a decrease in mileage for county officers from 15 to 10 cents a mile, a 5 cent increase for meals to feed county prisoners, among others.
