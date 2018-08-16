Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/17/18)

MODESTO
What: MJC Football Kickoff Dinner
When: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Where: Agriculture Center for Education on West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Modesto Junior College Athletics and the MJC Foundation fundraiser begins with a social at 6 p.m., followed by dinner, at 6:30 p.m. and includes an auction and an opportunity drawing. Attendees have the opportunity to meet the Pirates’ head football coach, Rusty Stivers, and team of assistant coaches. Tickets are $50 and include a 2018 season passes to the Pirate’s home football games. Kickoff Dinner tickets may be purchased online at athletics.mjc.edu. For more information call 209-575-6712.
What: Ernie Bucio Little Big Band
When: Saturday, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St.
Info: The Ernie Bucio Little Big Band will perform at the Barkin’ Dog Grill. For more information contact Karen Bucio at 209-222-7167 or email karen@ebucioproductions.com or visit ebucioproductions.com.
What: Dry Creek cleanup
When: Sunday, 8 a.m. to noon
Where: Monterosso Park, at Scenic Drive and Coffee Road
Info: Cleanup supplies will be provided, but take work gloves and wear comfortable work clothes, including sturdy footwear. Community volunteer participation certificates will be available upon request. A liability waiver must be filled out prior to volunteering. Volunteers under 18 years old need a parent signature. For more information and to obtain the liability form, email Darin Jesberg at drycreektrails@gmail.com or facebook.com/pg/drycreektrails.
What: Modesto Institute for Continued Learning
When: Wednesday, August 22, 11:30 a.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Modesto Institute for Continued Learning (MICL) invites senior citizens who are interested in learning-in-retirement to a meeting to review and register for fall classes. The informal meeting is scheduled in the El Captain Building. MICL offers classes, occasional trips and an exercise program for seniors. Cost for the 15-week semester is $40 plus a $10 parking fee. A $10 donation, payable to MICL, is requested to cover classroom expenses such as paper supplies, social activities and general classroom supplies. Members not attending the meeting have the option of registering in person or online at www.mjc4life.org or visit www.mjc.edu/instruction/commed/micl or call Community Education Department at 209-575-6063.
SONORA
What: New Melones program
When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: New Melones Recreation Office, 6850 Studhorse Flat Road
Info: The New Melones Lake, Marina and Recreation area will exhibit a collection of skins, scat and skulls from different wild animals of the region. Visitors will have a chance to feel bobcat fur, examine real skulls and identify tracks and scat. Find out about some of the critters that call New Melones home and how people can coexist peacefully with them. Contact Park Ranger Mike McGraw at 209-536-9094, ext. 233, or email mmcgraw@usbr.gov.
TURLOCK
What: Turlock Library Lab Activities
When: Tuesday, Aug. 21, 4 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Library Turlock Branch, 550 Minaret Ave.
Info: The library’s monthly Art Lab program will offer a basic introduction to printmaking by giving children an opportunity to experiment with mirror images using tempera paint and cardstock paper. Ages 4 and under must have parental supervision. For more information, visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
WATERFORD
What: Society for disAbilities Water Ski Program
When: Saturday, Aug. 25, 9:30 a.m.
Where: Modesto Reservoir, 18143 Reservoir Road
Info: This program is for children and adults with disabilities and provides access to water skiing for many blind, deaf, paraplegic, quadriplegic and developmentally disabled individuals. Minimum age to participate is 7. Entrance fee $10 per vehicle to the Modesto Reservoir. For more information contact Channa at 209-524-3536 or email at channa@societyfordisabilities.org or visit societyfordisabilities.org.
75 YEARS AGO: It was reported that the national commander for the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States was planning a visit to Modesto. Commander Robert T. Merrill was to visit Modesto Post No. 3199 because of the post’s successful membership drive. The commander was to stay at the Hotel Modesto and the meeting for the post was to be at Dania Hall.
