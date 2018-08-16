Oakdale police, Stanislaus sheriff units in noninjury crash

Early Thursday, an Oakdale Police Department unit and a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department unit collided at Crows Landing and Hatch roads.
A motorist who went through the area messaged The Bee shortly before 1 a.m. to say the two vehicles were “really jacked up” and there was “glass all over the place.”
A Sheriff’s Department lieutenant said there were no injuries. The Oakdale police officer was transporting a prisoner to the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center on Hackett Road, off Crows Landing, Lt. Mike Parker said. The sheriff’s deputy was on routine patrol.
Fault has yet to be determined, said Parker, adding that the California Highway Patrol was investigating. No CHP report on the collision was available Thursday morning.
An Oakdale Police Department spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.
We’ll have more information as it’s available.
