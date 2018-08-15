Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/16/18)

MODESTO
What: Sons In Retirement Meeting
When: Thursday, 10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave.
Info: Guest speaker Pamela Sweeton will speak on Women in Agriculture. Sons in Retirement is a club for retired men who meet to renew friendships, discuss issues and plan participation in activities such as golf, bowling, pickleball, dining and traveling. For more information, contact Sam Graham at 209-552-0960.
What: Modesto Computer Users Group
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: Round Table Pizza, 3848 McHenry Ave.
Info: The community is invited to technology workshop titled: “What About Email?” Mike Kumler, Barbara Cameron, Bob Myer and Terry Fix will discuss email apps and the pros and cons of each. Admission is free, dinner optional. For more information, call Terence Fix at 209-524-8062 or email at fixterence@gmail.com.
What: Latino Emergency Council meeting
When: Friday, 8:15 a.m.
Where: El Concilio Community Center, 1314 H St.
Info: Guest speakers Aaron Wilson, staff analyst, and Deepankar Malik, epidemiologist, with the Stanislaus County Health Services Agency will discuss the state of county health. Contact Dale Butler at 209-613-1058.
What: Special Needs in My City Parent Support Meeting
When: Tuesday, Aug. 21, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Cornerstone Community Bldg., 2200 Sunrise Ave.
Info: This is a nonprofit initiative for families with individuals with special needs. To find out more about resources and events for your child of all ages, or their special needs podcast, attend their monthly parent support meetings or simply connect with other parent, visit specialneedsinmycity.com or email to snimc@snimcity.com to RSVP for details.
CERES
What: Jeff Denham Mobile District Office Hours
When: Friday, 10-11 a.m.
Where: State Senator Anthony Cannella’s Office, 2561 Third Street, Suite A
Info: Office hours are hosted by staff and, when possible, Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock. The session will include representatives from State Senator Anthony Cannella and the offices of state Assemblymen Heath Flora and Adam Gray. Residents can get help with specific casework and ask questions. For more information, call 209-579-5458 or visit denham.house.gov.
DENAIR
What: Eggs, Issues and Economics
When: Thursday, Aug. 23, 7-9 a.m.
Where: Larsa Banquet Hall, 2107 E. Monte Vista Ave.
Info: The Turlock Chamber of Commerce hosts with guest speakers Stanislaus County Supervisors Vito Chiesa and Kristin Olsen and Turlock Mayor Gary Soiseth. Tickets are $40 for chamber members, $50 for nonmembers. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the chamber at 209-632-2221 or email info@turlockchamber.com.
RIVERBANK
What: Jeff Denham Mobile District Office Hours
When: Thursday, 4-5 p.m.
Where: Riverbank City Hall, 6707 3rd Street
Info: Office hours are hosted by staff and, when possible, Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock. The session will include representatives from State Assemblyman Heath Flora’s office. Residents can get help with specific casework and ask questions. For more information, call 209-579-5458 or visit denham.house.gov.
SALIDA
What: Salida Municipal Advisory Council
When: Tuesday, Aug. 23, 7 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Library Salida Branch, 4835 Sisk Rd.
Info: The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sherrif's Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information contact Brad Johnson at 209-502-6228 or email salidamac@gmail.com or visit salidamac.weebly.com.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Monday, Aug. 20, 1 p.m.
Where: Applebees, 2501 Fulkerth Rd.
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
