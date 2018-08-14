Stanislaus County birth announcements (08/15/18)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
Aug. 2
PHOMMACHALY: Analyn and Jonathan Kendall, Stockton, girl
Aug. 3
PALMER: Danielle and Charlie, II., Ripon, girl
VIGIL: Silvina and Armando Juarez, Riverbank, boy
CATBAGAN: Marilyn and Shaun Eugenio, Stockton, boy
Aug. 4
BOUNDS: Ashley and Morgan, Lathrop, boy
Aug. 6
CERVANTEZ: Melissa and Devin Tyrrell, Modesto, girl
THAO: Elizabeth and Vue, Modesto, boy
TREVINO: Anita and Manuel Ochoa, Tracy, girl
Aug. 7
HERNANDEZ: Marisela and Manuel Moreno, Turlock, boy
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
Aug. 1
CORREA-AMAYA: Daisy, Livingston, boy
Aug. 2
TORRES: Lucy and Alejandro, Turlock, girl
CLEGG: Holly, Turlock, boy
Aug. 3
GONZALEZ: Christina and Raul, Atwater, girl
GUZMAN: Melissa and Abraham, Atwater, girl
ARMENDARIZ: Angelica, Hilmar, girl
Aug. 4
VIEIRA: Marissa and Andrew, Hilmar, boy
Aug. 5
MARAVILLA: Brenda, Delhi, boy
Aug. 6
FALKE: Melissa and Russell, Waterford, boy
Aug. 7
FLORES: Diana, Turlock, boy
RIELY: Preslie, Turlock, girl
Aug. 8
DO: This and Hung Le, Turlock, boy
