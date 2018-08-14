News

Stanislaus County birth announcements (08/15/18)

Bee Staff Reports

August 14, 2018 12:26 PM

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

Aug. 2

PHOMMACHALY: Analyn and Jonathan Kendall, Stockton, girl

Aug. 3

PALMER: Danielle and Charlie, II., Ripon, girl

VIGIL: Silvina and Armando Juarez, Riverbank, boy

CATBAGAN: Marilyn and Shaun Eugenio, Stockton, boy

Aug. 4

BOUNDS: Ashley and Morgan, Lathrop, boy

Aug. 6

CERVANTEZ: Melissa and Devin Tyrrell, Modesto, girl

THAO: Elizabeth and Vue, Modesto, boy

TREVINO: Anita and Manuel Ochoa, Tracy, girl

Aug. 7

HERNANDEZ: Marisela and Manuel Moreno, Turlock, boy

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

Aug. 1

CORREA-AMAYA: Daisy, Livingston, boy

Aug. 2

TORRES: Lucy and Alejandro, Turlock, girl

CLEGG: Holly, Turlock, boy

Aug. 3

GONZALEZ: Christina and Raul, Atwater, girl

GUZMAN: Melissa and Abraham, Atwater, girl

ARMENDARIZ: Angelica, Hilmar, girl

Aug. 4

VIEIRA: Marissa and Andrew, Hilmar, boy

Aug. 5

MARAVILLA: Brenda, Delhi, boy

Aug. 6

FALKE: Melissa and Russell, Waterford, boy

Aug. 7

FLORES: Diana, Turlock, boy

RIELY: Preslie, Turlock, girl

Aug. 8

DO: This and Hung Le, Turlock, boy

