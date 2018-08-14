Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/15/18)

MODESTO
What: Empire School Board Meeting
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: District Office, 116 N. McClure Road
Info: The meeting will start at 6 p.m. in closed session and open to the public and stakeholders at 6:30 p.m. For more information call the district office 209-521-2800 or visit empire.k12.ca.us or agendaonline.net/Public/empireunion to get a copy of the agenda.
What: MJC Football Kickoff Dinner
When: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Where: Agriculture Center for Education on West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Modesto Junior College Athletics and the MJC Foundation hold this event that includes an auction and an opportunity drawing. Attendees can meet the Pirates’ head football coach, Rusty Stivers, and team of assistant coaches. Tickets are $50 and include a 2018 season passes to the Pirate’s home football games. Kickoff Dinner tickets may be purchased online at athletics.mjc.edu. For more information call 209-575-6712.
What: Ernie Bucio Little Big Band
When: Saturday, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St.
Info: The Ernie Bucio Little Big Band will be performing at the Barkin’ Dog Grill. For more information contact Karen Bucio at 209-222-7167 or email karen@ebucioproductions.com or visit ebucioproductions.com.
DENAIR
What: Eggs, Issues and Economics
When: Thursday, Aug. 23, 7-9 a.m.
Where: Larsa Banquet Hall, 2107 E. Monte Vista Ave.
Info: The Turlock Chamber of Commerce hosts with guest speakers Stanislaus County Supervisors Vito Chiesa and Kristin Olsen and Turlock Mayor Gary Soiseth. Tickets are $40 for chamber members, $50 for nonmembers. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the chamber at 209-632-2221 or email info@turlockchamber.com.
KEYES
What: Keyes Municipal Advisory Council
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: Keyes Community Services District, 5601 7th St.
Info: Reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor Vito Chiesa and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information contact Davie Landers at 209-664-1431.
MANTECA
What: Agape Villages School Supply Drive
When: Through Sunday
Where: Agape Villages, 572 Commerce Ave.
Info: All school supplies go to help foster youth in the Manteca USD. Desired supplies for youth 5-16 include colored pencils, crayons, rulers, calculators and more. For a full list of supplies and locations where donations may be dropped off at and for more information contact Nina Payne at 209-430-0323 or email npayne@agapevillages.org or Hank Lawson at 209-484-1377 or visit www.agapevillages.org.
RIVERBANK
What: Jeff Denham Mobile District Office Hours
When: Thursday, 4-5 p.m.
Where: Riverbank City Hall, 6707 3rd Street
Info: Office hours are hosted by staff and, when possible, Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock. The session will include representatives from State Assemblyman Heath Flora’s offices. Residents can get help with specific casework and ask questions. For more information, call 209-579-5458 or visit denham.house.gov.
SONORA
What: Columbia Big Band Concert
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Water Wheel Pizza, 22265 Parrotts Ferry Road
Info: The 20-piece Columbia Big Band performs a free concert for the public. For more information email Bob Harris at harrisr@yosemite.edu.
TURLOCK
What: We Care Program Turlock Open House
When: Wednesday, 4-6 p.m.
Where: We Care Program House, 219 South Broadway
Info: We Care Program is a transitional, emergency shelter and support services program assisting homeless individuals in becoming self-sufficient. Guests can tour the men's homeless shelter and learn about the programs. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information call 209-664-2003 or visit wecareturlock.org.
40 YEARS AGO: The state Employment Development Department reported that 2,100 more cannery and 1,200 more agricultural workers went to work in Stanislaus County in July, dropping the jobless rate to 14.2 percent from June’s 15 percent. The national jobless rate went up to 6.2 percent in July from 5.7 percent in June; in California it went from 7.2 percent in June to 7.8 percent in July.
