Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/14/18)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Computer Users Group
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: Round Table Pizza, 3848 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Modesto PC Users Group invites the community to its next technology workshop titled: “What About Email?” The workshop will cover questions like: What are the best email apps for you, is email dying and many other questions. Mike Kumler, Barbara Cameron, Bob Myer and Terry Fix will discuss the email apps they use, along with the pros and cons of each. Admission is free, dinner optional. For more information, call Terence Fix at 209-524-8062 or email at fixterence@gmail.com.
What: Latino Emergency Council meeting
When: Friday, 8:15 a.m.
Where: El Concilio Community Center, 1314 H Street
Info: Guest speaker will be Aaron Wilson, staff analyst, and Deepankar Malik, epidemiologist, with the Stanislaus County Health Services Agency. Wilson and Malik will discuss the state of county health. Contact Dale Butler at 209-613-1058.
What: AFP Lunch and Learn Program
When: Thursday, Sept. 6, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Skewers Kabob House, 821 L Street
Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite chapter, invites the public to its next lunch meeting. The topic of the meeting is the Social Impact Philanthropy. The meeting will feature guest speaker Kim Klein, author of five books including “Fundraising for Social Change” and “Reliable Fundraising in Unreliable Times.” Cost is $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers; registration is requested by Sept. 4 at 4 p.m. For more information, email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit afpyosemite.afpnet.org.
DENAIR
What: Sons In Retirement meeting
When: Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Where: Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road
Info: The Sons in Retirement, Branch 143, luncheon will feature guest speaker Richard Cummings, director of strategic communication for UC Merced. Guests welcome, lunch is $12. Sons in Retirement is a club for retired men who meet to renew friendships, discuss issues and plan participation in activities such as golf, bowling, pickleball, dining and traveling. For more information, contact Kevin Byrne at 209-648-2374 or visit www.sirinc2.org/branch143.
EMPIRE
What: Empire Municipal Advisory Council
When: Wednesday, 6 pm.
Where: Stanislaus County Library Empire Branch, 18 S. Abbie St.
Info: The Empire MAC meets every third Wednesday of the month. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, sheriff’s office, Stanislaus County supervisor and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information, email theempiremac@gmail.com.
HUGHSON
Who: Hughson school board meeting
When: Tuesday, 5 p.m.
Where: 6815 Hughson Ave.
Info: The Hughson Unified School District Board of Trustees regular meeting begins in closed session at 5 p.m.; regular meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. For agenda information, visit boarddocs.com/ca/husd/Board.nsf/goto?. For district information, call 209-883-4428, ext 4.
JAMESTOWN
What: Summer diesel train rides
When: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. and noon
Where: Railtown 1897 State Historic Park, 10501 Reservoir Road
Info: The park will offer two diesel train rides on every Wednesday, through Aug. 15, at 10:30 a.m. and noon. At 11 a.m., young guests (ages up to 6) can enjoy Story Time reading activities in the caboose while children ages 7-12 can participate in the Junior Rangers program that engages children with railroad history in an authentic setting and hands-on track building with replica kid-sized track equipment. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 ages 6-17, free ages 5 and under. Park admission cost is $5 adults, $3 ages 6-17, free ages 5 and under. For more information, call 209-984-3953 or visit railtown1897.org.
SALIDA
What: Harry Potter Alliance meeting
When: Wednesday, 4 p.m.
Where: Nick W. Blom Salida Regional Library, 4835 Sisk Road
Info: Local Harry Potter fans can help to improve their community by joining the new chapter of the Harry Potter Alliance. The Alliance is an international community of Harry Potter fans who work to promote human rights, equality and literacy. Ages 12 to 18 are invited to the interest meeting. Participants will make a Harry Potter themed craft, and discuss promoting positive change in the community through fandom and volunteering. Teens who participate can earn community service credit. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Salida Library. For more information, call Wayne Philbrook, at 209-543-7353 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
