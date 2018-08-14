Has Dwight Schrute been sighted at Modesto City Hall?

As part of its effort to let the public know that those who work at City Hall are approachable and human, Modesto has made a parody video comparing itself to “The Office,” the TV sitcom that chronicled the missteps of the employees of the fictional, failing paper company Dunder Mifflin.
The video, shot and produced by an intern for the city, introduces a new marketing effort Modesto is launching.
The roughly 30-second video — which is on Modesto’s Facebook page — is funny and very well done. (It even has a Dwight Schrute bobblehead.) But it raises this question: Is it a good idea for the city to compare itself to “The Office?”
Modesto, after all, has had its share of mistakes over the years that have raised questions about its competence. For instance, the city late last year acknowledged its purchasing practices had broken down and that had led to the city spending about $16 million more for goods and services than had been authorized.
And a goof worthy of “The Office” occurred about two years ago when then Community and Economic Development Director Cindy Birdsill proposed the city hold a design contest for Modesto’s first official city flag. What possibly could be wrong with a contest that generates community spirit and civic pride?
Well, it turned out the city already had a flag. Modesto held a design contest in 1988, and the winning flag was proudly displayed for years at Modesto’s old City Hall. And the flag still hangs on a pole behind where the City Council now meets, hiding in plain sight.
“If you put it that way, then yes,” city spokesman Thomas Reeves said when ask whether comparing the city to the sitcom could cast the city in a bad light.
Reeves said he had “a moment of pause” when he thought whether the city should make the video but sought feedback, including from City Manager Joe Lopez, and decided it was worth the risk as part of the effort of changing the city’s image. “Yes it is a little bit of a stretch,” he said, “and certainly not a safe bet.“
Reeves said his intern shot and produced the video on his cell phone. He said the video introduces a new marketing effort called “Friday Features!” that starting this Friday will provide short profiles of city leaders at first and then community members.
But don’t expect more videos. “The Office” was a one-off and a creative way to introduce the feature, according to Reeves.
The profiles will feature pictures of city leaders and community members along with questions about what they do and who they are. Reeves said this about changing how Modesto is perceived and getting the word out that “we’ve got great people working here and in the community.”
Comments