Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/12/18)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Kiwanis Club meeting
When: Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Modesto Kiwanis invites the public to its lunch meetings. Each week the club as a new presentation and discussions about upcoming club events. Seats are limited and reservations are required. Lunch is $15. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact President Jeremiah Williams 209-568-3096.
What: Modesto Computer Users Group
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: Round Table Pizza, 3848 McHenry Ave.
Info: Public invited to technology workshop and meeting with Bob Meyer, who will discuss his visits to the Computer History Museum in Mountain View and the Apple Park Visitors Center in Cupertino. Admission is free, dinner optional. For more information, call Terence Fix at 209-524-8062 or email at fixterence@gmail.com.
What: MJC Football Kickoff Dinner
When: Saturday, Aug. 18, 6 p.m.
Where: Agriculture Center for Education on West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Modesto Junior College Athletics and the MJC Foundation hold this event that includes an auction and an opportunity drawing. Attendees can meet the Pirates’ head football coach, Rusty Stivers, and team of assistant coaches. Tickets are $50 and include a 2018 season passes to the Pirate’s home football games. Kickoff Dinner tickets may be purchased online at athletics.mjc.edu. For more information call 209-575-6712.
What: Healthy Aging Association Balance Program
When: Through Friday, Aug. 24
Where: Stanislaus Veteran’s Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15
Info: Program for ages 60 and over designed to manage falls and increase activity levels. Registrants will receive information, resources and a fall prevention manual. The program is once a week for 8 weeks, 2 hours a session. Space is limited, call 209-525-4670 to check seating availability.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Angels Camp Museum Foundation Dinner
When: Sept. 8; reservations by Saturday, Sept. 1
Where: Utica Mansion, 1103 Bush St.
Info: The dinner benefits the Foundation Lecture Series. The Utica Mansion will be open to the public for self guided tours at 4 p.m., with museum docents in each room. The mansion began as a two-story stone Federal house built by Utica Mine owner Robert Leeper in 1882. Charles D. Lane remodeled the home as it stands today. Dinner catered by Pickle Patch of San Andreas. Tickets are $40 for museum members, $50 for nonmembers. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Karen Strand at 209-795-1408 or email kgstrand@comcast.net.
DENAIR
What: Eggs, Issues and Economics
When: Thursday, Aug. 23, 7-9 a.m.
Where: Larsa Banquet Hall, 2107 E. Monte Vista Ave.
Info: The Turlock Chamber of Commerce hosts with guest speakers Stanislaus County Supervisors Vito Chiesa and Kristin Olsen and Turlock Mayor Gary Soiseth. Tickets are $40 for chamber members, $50 for nonmembers. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the chamber at 209-632-2221 or email info@turlockchamber.com.
ESCALON
What: Jeff Denham Mobile District Office Hours
When: Tuesday, 10-11 a.m.
Where: Escalon City Hall, 2060 McHenry Ave.
Info: Office hours are hosted by staff and, when possible, Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock. The session will include representatives from State Assemblyman Heath Flora’s office. Residents can get help with specific casework and ask questions. For more information, call 209-579-5458 or visit denham.house.gov.
MANTECA
What: Agape Villages School Supply Drive
When: Through Sunday, Aug. 19
Where: Agape Villages, 572 Commerce Ave.
Info: All school supplies go to help foster youth in the Manteca USD. Desired supplies for youth 5-16 include colored pencils, crayons, rulers, calculators and more. For a full list of supplies and locations where donations may be dropped off at and for more information contact Nina Payne at 209-430-0323 or email npayne@agapevillages.org or Hank Lawson at 209-484-1377 or visit www.agapevillages.org.
