Shot in the face, victim knocks on doors seeking help at Modesto mobile home park

A man with gunshot wounds knocked on doors seeking help Friday night at a mobile home park in Modesto.
According to Lt. Mike Parker of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, the victim was in stable condition Saturday with gunshot injuries to his face.
Parker said the sheriff’s department received a call about 10:30 p.m. Friday from the Holiday Manor Mobile Home Park that a man had been shot. Witnesses at the park, located east of Claus Road on Yosemite Boulevard, reported that they had heard gunshots in the area before the victim began knocking on doors trying to get help.
The victim was transported to a Modesto hospital where he was stabilized, Parker said. He was then taken by Medi-Flight to a hospital out of the area, due to the nature of his wounds. He is expected to survive.
Parker had no other information Saturday about the victim, what had happened to him or any suspects in the case.
