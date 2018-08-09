Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/10/18)

MODESTO
What: Bringing Veterans Together
When: Fridays, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: The Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County invites veterans and guests to its Happy Hour Fridays in the Stanislaus Veterans Center lounge. There will be cocktails and draft beers for purchase with free popcorn. For more information, contact Becky Crow, 209-484-7166.
What: Native Sons of the Golden West Modesto Parlor #11
When: Wednesday, Aug. 15, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Perko's Cafe, 901 Carpenter Road
Info: No-host dinner will feature the history of California and the film "The Yosemite Valley." The public is invited to attend and any person born in California is eligible to join the Native Sons. The goal of the Native Sons is the preservation and sharing of California’s history. For information contact Jim Atherstone at 209-993-7971.
What: MJC Football Kickoff Dinner
When: Saturday, Aug. 18, 6 p.m.
Where: Agriculture Center for Education on West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Modesto Junior College Athletics and the MJC Foundation hold this event that includes an auction and an opportunity drawing. Attendees can meet the Pirates’ head football coach, Rusty Stivers, and team of assistant coaches. Tickets are $50 and include a 2018 season passes to the Pirate’s home football games. Kickoff Dinner tickets may be purchased online at athletics.mjc.edu. For more information call 209-575-6712.
COULTERVILLE
What: Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 a.m.
Where: Coulterville Old Schoolhouse, Corner of Broadway and Cemetery streets
Info: The Northern Mariposa County History Center event with pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage, and fresh fruit. Hot coffee, tea, cocoa, orange juice and milk are available. Adults $5, children $3, family of four $15. Proceeds cover operating expenses of the Coulterville museum. For more information, call 209-878-3015 or visit coultervillehistorycenter.org.
NEWMAN - PATTERSON
What: Jeff Denham Mobile District Office Hours
When: Friday
Where: Various Locations
Info: Office hours are hosted by staff and, when possible, Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock. First: Newman City Hall, 938 Fresno Street, from 9-10 a.m. Second: Patterson City Hall, 1 Plaza. from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Both sessions will include representatives from State Senator Anthony Cannella and State Assemblyman Adam Gray’s offices. Residents can get help with specific casework and ask questions. For more information, call 209-579-5458 or visit denham.house.gov.
SONORA
What: Second Saturday and Art Night
When: Saturday, 5 p.m.
Where: Linoberg Street
Info: The Sonora Chamber of Commerce, City of Sonora and the Downtown Merchants invites the public to the 96th consecutive 2nd Saturday and Art Night. Linoberg Street will be closed for the entire day, making a pedestrian walkway from the farmers market to Washington Street. Starting at 5 pm, the Linoberg Art Mart will feature artists selling and demonstrating their craft. The Peppermint Pickle will offer “make and take” projects for all ages, the Bonsai Club will share their skills, the Handmade Parade women from the Arts Alliance will share costumes and fun. For more information, visit www.2ndsaturdayartnight.org or www.sonorachamber.org.
TURLOCK
What: Lecture: Carnegie Art Showcase Gallery Talk
When: Sunday, 2 p.m.
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: The Carnegie Arts Center presents a gallery talk with award-winning artists featured in the “Carnegie Art Showcase” exhibition as part of its Arts Lecture series. Award-winning artists featured in the exhibit will discuss their work and answer questions in the gallery. Participating artists include Vicky Boese, Barbara Gill, Nathaniel Oliveira and Virginia White. For more information call 209-632-5761 or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
75 YEARS AGO: It was reported that the Modesto Junior Chamber of Commerce won three awards at the conference of California Junior Chambers of Commerce in Pasadena. The awards were given for the chamber’s war activities project featuring a turtle derby at the Hammond General Hospital, providing sports equipment to the hospital and war bond rallies raising $40,000; a health project for its infantile paralysis campaign; and a sports promotion for the sponsorship of the first annual Northern California Junior Relays.
