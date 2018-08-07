Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/08/18)

MODESTO
What: Jeff Denham Mobile District Office Hours
When: Wednesday, 2-3 p.m.
Where: Housing Authority of Stanislaus County, 1701 Robertson Road
Info: Office hours are hosted by staff and, when possible, Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock. Both sessions will include representatives from State Senator Anthony Cannella and State Assemblyman Adam Gray’s offices. Residents can get help with specific casework and ask questions. For more information, call 209-579-5458 or visit denham.house.gov.
What: Wood Colony Municipal Advisory Council
When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Where: Hart Ransom Elementary School, 3930 Shoemake Ave.
Info: The Wood Colony MAC meets every second Wednesday of the month. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, sheriff’s office, Supervisor Terry Withrow and other local agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information, email woodcolonymac@gmail.com.
What: Senior Day Dances
When: Thursdays 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: Music by Bonnie and the Boys Out Back band. $5 entry fee; sandwich and chips for $5. Dances support the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County, operator of the hall and conference center. For more information, call: 209-343-6292.
What: Introduction to Finding Grants
When: Thursday, 1-3 p.m.
Where: Modesto Library, 1500 I St.
Info: Program will give insight into who funds nonprofits and why, and what funders are looking for in nonprofits. Participants will learn how to find and identify potential funders, how to make the first approach and more. Free. Space limited to 20 people; call 209-558-7814 to reserve a seat or for more information.
COULTERVILLE
What: Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 a.m.
Where: Coulterville Old Schoolhouse, Corner of Broadway and Cemetery streets
Info: Breakfast with pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage and fresh fruit as well as coffee, tea, cocoa, orange juice and milk. Adults $5, children $3, family of four $15. Proceeds cover operating expenses of the Coulterville museum. For more information, call 209-878-3015 or visit coultervillehistorycenter.org.
DENAIR
What: Eggs, Issues and Economics
When: Thursday, Aug. 23, 7-9 a.m.
Where: Larsa Banquet Hall, 2107 E. Monte Vista Ave.
Info: The Turlock Chamber of Commerce hosts Eggs, Issues and Economics community meeting with guest speakers Stanislaus County Supervisors Vito Chiesa and Kristin Olsen and Turlock Mayor Gary Soiseth. Tickets are $40 for chamber members, $50 for nonmembers. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the chamber at 209-632-2221 or email info@turlockchamber.com.
RIVERBANK
What: Time Capsule Opening
When: Friday, August 17, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St.
Info: The Riverbank Historical Society and the City of Riverbank will unseal a 50-year-old time capsule. The excavation will begin at 3:30 p.m. There will be a dinner dance from 6:30-10 p.m. Tickets for the dinner are $35, available at Riverbank City Hall. For more information call 209-863-7150.
SONORA
What: Lecture: History of Sonora Pass
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne County Library, 480 Greenley Road
Info: Tuolumne County Historical Society invites the public to learn about the Sonora Pass from 1860 to 1960. Historian Cate Culver will share photographs and stories she has collected from residents of the high country. Admission and parking are free. Light refreshments will be available after the program. For more information contact Jan Jorn-Baird at 209-532-1106.
WATERFORD
What: Society for disAbilities Water Ski Program
When: Saturday, 9:30 a.m.
Where: Modesto Reservoir, 18143 Reservoir Road
Info: This program is for children and adults with disabilities and provides access to water skiing for many blind, deaf, paraplegic, quadriplegic and developmentally disabled individuals. Minimum age to participate is 7. Entrance fee $10 per vehicle to the Modesto Reservoir. For more information contact Channa at 209-524-3536 or email at channa@societyfordisabilities.org or visit societyfordisabilities.org.
40 YEARS AGO: It was reported that power usage in the Stanislaus district set peak-load records, as the temperature hit 105 in Modesto and 104 in Turlock. In San Joaquin County, Stockton recorded 108 degrees and, in Tuolumne County, it reached 105 in Sonora. Modesto Irrigation District recorded a peak load of 334,063 kilowatts, 17,000 kilowatts more than the previous record.
