Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/07/18)

MODESTO
What: YCCD board study session and regular meetings
When: Wednesday, 2 p.m.
Where: Yosemite Community College District Office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: YCCD board will conduct a board study session at 2 p.m.; at 3:30 p.m. the board will go into closed session; followed by the regular open board meeting for the public at 5:30 p.m. Community stakeholders and the interested public are encouraged to participate. For more information, contact the YCCD office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com.
What: Native Sons of the Golden West Modesto Parlor #11
When: Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Perko's Cafe, 901 Carpenter Road
Info: The Native Sons of the Golden West Modesto Parlor #11 will be hosting a no-host dinner that will feature the interesting history of California. Meetings are held on the 2nd Wednesday of every month starting at 7 p.m. Any person born in California is eligible and welcome to join the Native Sons. The goal of the Native Sons is the preservation and sharing of California’s history. For information contact Jim Atherstone at 209-993-7971.
What: South Modesto Municipal Advisory Council
When: Thursday, 6 pm.
Where: Harvest Hall, 3800 Cornucopia way
Info: The South Modesto MAC meets every 2nd Thursday of the month. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sherrif's Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor Jim DeMartini, Modesto Fire and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information email somodestomac@yahoo.com.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Fair Board of Directors Meeting
When: Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Calaveras County Fairground, 2465 Gun Club Road
Info: The Calaveras County Fair Board of Directors hold their monthly meeting on the second Wednesday of the month, with the exceptions of May, July and December. Meetings are held in the Administration Building’s Board Room. Members of the public and stakeholders are welcome to attend. For more information call 209-736-2561 or visit frogtown.org.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge 65, invites the public to its second Sunday breakfast at the IOOF Hall. Guests will get biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets, and all-you-can-eat pancakes. Cost is $6 adults, $3 ages 7 to 12, free 6 and under. Free coffee and orange juice will also be available. For more information, call Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.
WATERFORD
What: Society for disAbilities Water Ski Program
When: Saturday, 9:30 a.m.
Where: Modesto Reservoir, 18143 Reservoir Road
Info: This program is for children and adults with disabilities and provides access to water skiing for many blind, deaf, paraplegic, quadriplegic and developmentally disabled individuals. Minimum age to participate is 7. Entrance fee $10 per vehicle to the Modesto Reservoir. For more information contact Channa at 209-524-3536 or email at channa@societyfordisabilities.org or visit societyfordisabilities.org.
