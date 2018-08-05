Stanislaus County birth announcements (08/06/18)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
July 18
ZAGAZETA-ITURRIZAGA: Carmen and Gerald Entriken, Modesto, girl
VEAZEY: Brooke and Jimmy Villegas, Ripon, girl
July 22
SMITH: Emily and Andrew, Manteca, boy
SANCHEZ: Jocelyn and Antonio Misquez, Manteca, girl
SIERRA: Yvette and Placido Serna, III, Stockton, boy
CROXTON: Alyssa and Brent, Ceres, boy
July 24
HIDAHL: Amanda and Justin, Modesto, boy
SLIGAR: Nichole and Juan Magana, Modesto, boy
BOLING: Stephanie and Mark, Ripon, girl
BIH: Annette and Kelvin Meh, Lathrop
July 25
MILLER: Amanda and Anthony Morales, Modesto, girl
WECKERLY: Ashley and Carlos Olivares, Jr., Turlock, boy
DURAN: Melissa and Lucas Woolman, Modesto, girl
MAGANA: Maribel and Jose Alejandro Martinez, Modesto, boy
July 26
HOLDEN: Dana and Ryan, Modesto, boy
KRUEGER: Kathleen and Nathan, Modesto, girl
PONCE: Sandra and Alejandro, Turlock, boy
NUNES: Aida and Jason, Modesto, boy
July 27
MUNOZ: Evelyn and Miguel Garcia, Ripon, boy
ARREGUIN: Estefany and Steven Rosales, Stockton, boy
CENIZA: Kristine and Mikhail Chester, Stockton, girl
MUKHAR: Antonia and Nader, Ceres, girl
July 28
SOARES: Ashley and Dustin, Turlock, boy
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
July 26
SMITH: Jessica and Joseph D. Desena, Turlock, boy
CAMERON: Michela and Christopher, Newman, boy
July 29
JAUREGUI: Crystal and Erigardo Duran, Turlock, boy
MACHADO: Marlene, Turlock, girl
July 30
CORONA: Amanda, Patterson, girl
July 31
CANCIMILLA: Rachel and Stewart, Waterford, girl
WHITTINGTON: Tanya and Damion, Turlock, boy
LOPEZ: Claudia, Delhi, girl
OLIVAREZ: Lauren, Turlock, boy
VAZQUEZ: Mariza and Eduardo Cano, Turlock, girl
August 1
GALVAN: Amfaro and Benjamin Magana, Modesto, boy
SADAT: Nazifa and Said, Turlock, girl
