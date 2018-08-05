News

Stanislaus County birth announcements (08/06/18)

Bee Staff Reports

August 05, 2018 01:20 PM

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

July 18

ZAGAZETA-ITURRIZAGA: Carmen and Gerald Entriken, Modesto, girl

VEAZEY: Brooke and Jimmy Villegas, Ripon, girl

July 22

SMITH: Emily and Andrew, Manteca, boy

SANCHEZ: Jocelyn and Antonio Misquez, Manteca, girl

SIERRA: Yvette and Placido Serna, III, Stockton, boy

CROXTON: Alyssa and Brent, Ceres, boy

July 24

HIDAHL: Amanda and Justin, Modesto, boy

SLIGAR: Nichole and Juan Magana, Modesto, boy

BOLING: Stephanie and Mark, Ripon, girl

BIH: Annette and Kelvin Meh, Lathrop

July 25

MILLER: Amanda and Anthony Morales, Modesto, girl

WECKERLY: Ashley and Carlos Olivares, Jr., Turlock, boy

DURAN: Melissa and Lucas Woolman, Modesto, girl

MAGANA: Maribel and Jose Alejandro Martinez, Modesto, boy

July 26

HOLDEN: Dana and Ryan, Modesto, boy

KRUEGER: Kathleen and Nathan, Modesto, girl

PONCE: Sandra and Alejandro, Turlock, boy

NUNES: Aida and Jason, Modesto, boy

July 27

MUNOZ: Evelyn and Miguel Garcia, Ripon, boy

ARREGUIN: Estefany and Steven Rosales, Stockton, boy

CENIZA: Kristine and Mikhail Chester, Stockton, girl

MUKHAR: Antonia and Nader, Ceres, girl

July 28

SOARES: Ashley and Dustin, Turlock, boy

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

July 26

SMITH: Jessica and Joseph D. Desena, Turlock, boy

CAMERON: Michela and Christopher, Newman, boy

July 29

JAUREGUI: Crystal and Erigardo Duran, Turlock, boy

MACHADO: Marlene, Turlock, girl

July 30

CORONA: Amanda, Patterson, girl

July 31

CANCIMILLA: Rachel and Stewart, Waterford, girl

WHITTINGTON: Tanya and Damion, Turlock, boy

LOPEZ: Claudia, Delhi, girl

OLIVAREZ: Lauren, Turlock, boy

VAZQUEZ: Mariza and Eduardo Cano, Turlock, girl

August 1

GALVAN: Amfaro and Benjamin Magana, Modesto, boy

SADAT: Nazifa and Said, Turlock, girl

  Comments  