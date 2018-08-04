Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/05/18)

MODESTO
What: YCCD Board Finance and Policy Meetings
When: Monday, 11 a.m.
Where: YCCD District Office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Finance will be at 11 a.m. in Meeting Room “A” and Policy will be at 12:30 p.m. in Meeting Room “B”. For the policy meeting, stakeholders and the interested public on the Columbia College Campus may go to the Manzanita Room 256 to participate. For more information, contact the YCCD office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com.
What: Korean War Veterans, Post 316 Meeting
When: Monday, 1 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veteran’s Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite #15
Info: Post 316 invites anoyone service member who served in during the Korean War and any veterans who served in the Korean Defense Forces. For more information contact Ernest Lewis at 209-523-7387 and please leave a message.
What: Great Valley Museum Docent Training
When: Mondays in August, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Where: Great Valley Museum, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Opportunity to share information with museum visitors about the habitats, animals, and plants of the Great Central Valley. Docents will be trained to lead guided tours for school and adult groups. A background in science is not required, just enthusiasm for working with people. For more information or to register call 209-575-6196 or visit www.mjc.edu/gvm.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Angels Camp Museum Foundation Dinner
When: Sept. 8; reservations by Satrurday, Sept. 1
Where: Utica Mansion, 1103 Bush St.
Info: The Angels Camp Museum Foundation will be hosting a dinner on Saturday, Sept. 8 to benefit the Angels Camp Museum Foundation Lecture Series. The Utica Mansion will be open to the public for self guided tours at 4 p.m., with Museum Docents in each room. Dinner catered by Pickle Patch of San Andreas. Tickets are $40 for Museum members, $50 for non-members. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Karen Strand at 209-795-1408 or email kgstrand@comcast.net.
JAMESTOWN
What: Summer Diesel Train Rides
When: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. & noon
Where: Railtown 1897 State Historic Park, 10501 Reservoir Road
Info: California State Parks and Railtown 1897 State Historic Park will offer two diesel train rides on every Wednesday, through August 15, at 10:30 a.m. and noon. Then at 11 a.m., young guests (ages up to 6) can enjoy “Story Time” reading activities in the Caboose while children ages 7-12 can participate in the hands-on Jr. Rangers program that engages children with railroad history in an authentic setting and hands-on track building with replica kid-sized track equipment. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 ages 6-17, free ages 5 and under. Park admission cost is $5 adults, $3 ages 6-17, free ages 5 and under. For more information contact 209-984-3953 or visit railtown1897.org.
MANTECA
What: Agape Villages School Supply Drive
When: Through Sunday, Aug. 19
Where: Agape Villages, 572 Commerce Ave.
Info: All school supplies go to help foster youth in the Manteca Unified School District. Desired supplies for youth 5-16 include colored pencils, crayons, rulers, calculators and more. For a full list of supplies and locations where donations may be dropped off and for more information contact Nina Payne at 209-430-0323 or email npayne@agapevillages.org or Hank Lawson at 209-484-1377 or visit www.agapevillages.org.
OAKDALE
What: Oakdale Shelter Pet Alliance's Summer Garden Paw-ty
When: Sunday, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Corwin Ranchito, 10510 Gibbs Drive
Info: The Oakdale Shelter Pet Alliance will be hosting a summer garden party geared around the fur babies in our lives. There will be a taco bar, appetizers, drinks, music and more for visitors. Donations at the door, will all funds going to help save the lives of homeless pets in Oakdale and Riverbank. For information call 209-543-5434.
PATTERSON
Who: Patterson School Board meeting
When: Monday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Patterson JUSD, 510 Keystone Blvd.
Info: The Patterson Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees regular meeting begins in closed session at 6:30 p.m.; regular meeting starts at 7 p.m. For agenda information, visit patterson.agendaonline.net/ public. For district information, call 209-895-7700.
RIVERBANK
What: Time Capsule Opening
When: Friday, August 17, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St.
Info: The Riverbank Historical Society and the City of Riverbank invite city residents and the public to the unsealing of history. Placed in the ground some 50 years prior, August 17 will mark a half-century of Riverbank history brought back into the light. The excavation of the capsule will begin at 3:30 p.m.; with a dinner dance from 6:30-10 p.m. Tickets for the dinner are $35 per person, and are available for purchase at Riverbank City Hall. For more information call 209-863-7150.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Applebees, 2501 Fulkerth Road
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.7
Comments