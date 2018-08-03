Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/04/18)

MODESTO
What: Korean War Veterans, Post 316 Meeting
When: Monday, 1 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veteran’s Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15
Info: The Korean War Veterans, Post 316 will be holding its monthly meeting. Post 316 invites anoyone service member that served in during the Korean War and any veterans who served in the Korean Defense Forces. For more information contact Ernest Lewis at 209-523-7387 and please leave a message.
What: Modesto Kiwanis Club meeting
When: Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave.
Info: Each week the club as a new presentation and discussions about upcoming club events. Seats are limited and reservations are required. Lunch is $15. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact President Jeremiah Williams, 209-568-3096.
What: MJC Football Kickoff Dinner
When: Saturday, Aug. 18, 6 p.m.
Where: Agriculture Center for Education on West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Modesto Junior College Athletics and the MJC Foundation fundraiser begins with a social at 6 p.m., followed by dinner, at 6:30 p.m. and includes an auction and an opportunity drawing. Attendees have the opportunity to meet the Pirates’ head football coach, Rusty Stivers, and team of assistant coaches. Tickets are $50 and include a 2018 season passes to the Pirate’s home football games. Kickoff Dinner tickets may be purchased online at athletics.mjc.edu. For more information call 209-575-6712.
SONORA
What: Ferguson Fire Road Closures
When: Indefinite Time Span
Where: Stanislaus National Forest
Info: Stanislaus National Forest Supervisor Jason Kuiken signed a forest order closing several Groveland Ranger District roads and trails impacted by the Ferguson Fire. This closure is based on the current and expected fire behavior and will be in effect until Sept. 30, 2018, or until replaced or rescinded. The forest order and accompanying map can be found at www.fs.usda.gov. Mandatory and advisory evacuations are still in place in several areas. For more information about the Ferguson Fire visit inciweb.nwcg.gov.
TURLOCK
What: Carnegie Arts Summer Camps
When: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: Carnegie Arts Center offers “Masterpieces II” for ages 8-12. The cost for the camp is $150. For more information on each camp and to register call Lisa McDermott at 209-632-5761 or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org/current-schedule.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Twain Harte Business to Business Mixer
When: Tuesday, Aug. 14, 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: Twain Harte Wash and Dry, Joaquin Gully and Manzanita Drive
Info: The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its August Business to Business Mixer at the Twain Harte Wash and Dry, located at Joaquin Gully and Manzanita Drive. New owners of the Wash and Dry recently remodeled the store and wish to show it off to the public. There will be snacks and a no-host bar. Chamber members and guests will be able to network with local businesses and donated raffle prizes will be available. For more information contact the Chamber at 209-586-4482 or email info@twainhartecc.com or visit www.twainhartecc.com.
100 YEARS AGO: It was reported that for the fiscal year of 1917-18, the city of Modesto used over 34 million gallons of water more than the previous 12 months. Modesto recorded usage at 613,105,750 gallons of water for domestic and all other purposes, at a total power pumping cost of $8,206.78 for the fiscal closing year. The uptick in usage was attributed to population growth.
