Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/02/18)

MODESTO
What: Bringing Veterans Together
When: Fridays, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: The Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County invites veterans and guests to its Happy Hour Fridays in the Stanislaus Veterans Center lounge. There will be cocktails and draft beers on hand for purchase, as well as free popcorn. For more information, contact Becky Crow, 209-484-7166.
What: MJC Football Kickoff Dinner
When: Saturday, Aug. 18, 6 p.m.
Where: Agriculture Center for Education on West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The fundraiser begins with a social at 6 p.m., followed by dinner, at 6:30 p.m. and includes an auction and an opportunity drawing. Attendees have the opportunity to meet the Pirates’ head football coach, Rusty Stivers, and team of assistant coaches. Tickets are $50 and include 2018 season passes to the Pirates’ home football games. Kickoff Dinner tickets may be purchased online at athletics.mjc.edu. For more information call 209-575-6712.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Angels Camp Museum Foundation Dinner
When: Sept. 8; reservations by Satrurday, Sept. 1
Where: Utica Mansion, 1103 Bush St.
Info: The Angels Camp Museum Foundation will be hosting a dinner on Saturday, Sept. 8 to benefit the Angels Camp Museum Foundation Lecture Series. The Utica Mansion will be open to the public for self guided tours at 4 p.m., with Museum Docents in each room. The mansion began as a two-story stone Federal house built by Utica Mine owner Robert Leeper in 1882. Leeper sold the mine and his home to Charles D. Lane who remodeled the home as it stands today. Dinner catered by Pickle Patch of San Andreas. Tickets are $40 for Museum members, $50 for non-members. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Karen Strand at 209-795-1408 or email kgstrand@comcast.net.
WATERFORD AND OAKDALE
What: Jeff Denham Mobile District Office Hours
When: Friday
Where: Oakdale and Waterford
Info: Office hours are hosted by staff and, when possible, Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock. At Waterford City Hall, 101 E. Street, 2-3 p.m. and Oakdale at State Senator Tom Berryhill’s Office, 102 Grove Ave., Suite B., 3:30-4:30 p.m. Both sessions will include representatives from Senator Tom Berryhill and State Assemblyman Heath Flora’s offices. Residents can get help with specific casework and ask questions. For more information, call 209-579-5458 or visit denham.house.gov.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Twain Harte Business to Business Mixer
When: Tuesday, Aug. 14, 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: Twain Harte Wash and Dry, Joaquin Gully and Manzanita Drive
Info: The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its August Business to Business Mixer at the Twain Harte Wash and Dry, located at Joaquin Gully and Manzanita Drive. New owners of the Wash and Dry recently remodeled the store and wish to show it off to the public. There will be snacks and a no-host bar. For more information contact the Chamber at 209-586-4482 or email info@twainhartecc.com or visit www.twainhartecc.com.
