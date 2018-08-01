‘Dynamic leader’ takes over as CEO of Memorial

Eugene Patrizio has taken the helm as the new chief executive of Memorial Medical Center in Modesto.
He prefers that people call him “Gino.”
Patrizio’s first day on the job was Monday. “Gino is a dynamic leader with a distinguished healthcare career who has long been an advocate for patient care excellence,” said Grant Davies, president of Sutter Health’s Valley Area Hospitals. Memorial is affiliated with Sutter Health of Sacramento.
Interim CEO Linda Horn managed the 423-bed hospital at Briggsmore Avenue and Coffee Road after the departure of Daryn Kumar earlier this year.
Patrizio was the former CEO of Fremont Rideout Health Group in Yuba City, managing a 497-bed medical center and physician group. In an administrative career spanning 22 years, he was chief operating officer of Universal Health Services and CEO of Inland Valley Medical Center in Southern California.
He began his career as an attorney specializing in healthcare-related cases.
