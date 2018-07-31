Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/01/18)

MODESTO
What: AARP Smart Driver Refresher Course
When: Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon
Where: Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St.
Info: A four-hour refresher course for those who have taken the basic course previously. Topics such as how to deal with driving and aging and how to avoid a crash even though the other driver is at fault will be covered. An insurance discount certificate valid for three years will be issued at the end of the class. The fee is $15 for AARP members and $20 for others. For more information or to reserve a seat call 209-341-2974.
What: Kids Connect Community Celebration
When: Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: James Marshall Park, 440 Sutter Ave.
Info: The Stanislaus County Department of Child Support Services in partnership with the city of Modesto Parks, Recreation, and Neighborhoods Department will be hosting the second annual Kids Connect Community Celebration. This community event celebrates Child Support Awareness Month. For more information visit at www.stancodcss.org, or talk to a Child Support Professional at 251 E. Hackett Road, Modesto, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
What: Modesto Latino Giving Circle Lunch
Where: Health Plan of San Joaquin, 1027 J St.
When: Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Info: The Modesto Latino Giving Circle is part of the Latino Community Foundation Giving Circle Network; working to make an impact in our community by supporting Latino led organizations in Stanislaus and San Joaquin Counties. The community is invited to a lunch and learn program. For more information contact Maria Arevalo 209-480-9302 or Carolina De La Torre at 415-236-4028.
What: Latino Community Roundtable Monthly Luncheon
When: Thursday, Aug. 7, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Red Event Center, 921 8th St.
Info: Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock will speak on the urgent issues of water and immigration and will take questions from those in attendance. A Mexican buffet lunch will be served; cost is $20 at the door. Courtesy table reservations of four or more are available. For more information contact Amanda Duran at 209-287-9347 or Aaron Anguiano at 209-567-1040.
JAMESTOWN
What: Summer Diesel Train Rides
When: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. & noon
Where: Railtown 1897 State Historic Park, 10501 Reservoir Road
Info: California State Parks and Railtown 1897 State Historic Park will offer two diesel train rides on every Wednesday, through August 15, at 10:30 a.m. and noon. Then at 11 a.m., young guests (ages up to 6) can enjoy “Story Time” reading activities in the Caboose while children ages 7-12 can participate in the hands-on Jr. Rangers program that engages children with railroad history in an authentic setting and hands on track building with replica kid-sized track equipment. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 ages 6-17, free ages 5 and under. Park admission cost is $5 adults, $3 ages 6-17, free ages 5 and under. For more information contact 209-984-3953 or visit railtown1897.org.
MANTECA
What: Agape Villages School Supply Drive
When: Throught Sunday, Aug. 19
Where: Agape Villages, 572 Commerce Ave.
Info: All school supplies go to help foster youth in the Manteca Unified School District. Desired supplies for youth 5-16 include colored pencils, crayons, rulers, calculators and more. For a full list of supplies and locations where donations may be dropped off at and for more information contact Nina Payne at 209-430-0323 or email npayne@agapevillages.org or Hank Lawson at 209-484-1377 or visit www.agapevillages.org.
OAKDALE
What: Oakdale Car Show
When: Friday, 6 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Golf & CC, 243 Stearns Road
Info: The Oakdale Office of Tourism invites the public to enjoy a night of cars, mortorcycles, food and entertainment. The show will be at the Oakdale Gold and Country Club; cost $18 adults, $12 children. For information call 209-847-2984.
40 YEARS AGO: It was reported that temperatures across Stanislaus County, and surrounding areas, soared to record levels. The National Weather Service recorded 102 degrees in Modesto the pervious day and forecasters called for 105 on this day. Elsewhere, the service recorded 102 in Turlock, 101 in Sonora, 104 at La Grange’s Louie’s Bar and 108 at Tuolumne’s River Town. The hottest place in Northern California was 111 in Red Bluff. TID recored power usage at 199,000 kilowatts, breaking the record from Aug. 4, 1977 with 197,000 kilowatts used. MID tied a usage record at 307,770 kilowatts used for the previous day.
