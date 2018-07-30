Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/31/18)

MODESTO
What: Senior Day Dances
When: Thursdays 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: Come out and listen/dance to the warm sounds of Bonnie and the Boys Out Back band. $5 entry fee, $5 sandwicih and chips. These dances help to support the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County, the operator of the hall and conference center. For more information, call: 209-343-6292.
What: Healthy Aging Association Balance Program
When: Through Friday, August 24
Where: Stanislaus Veteran’s Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite #15
Info: The “A Matter of Balance” program is designed to manage falls and increase activity levels for those 60 and older. Registrants will receive information, resources and a fall prevention manual. The two-hour program takes place once a week. Space is limited; call 209-525-4670 to check availability.
What: National Night Out Barbecue
When: Tuesday, August 7, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne River Lodge, 2429 River Road
Info: Tuolumne River Lodge promotes and supports community and neighborhood relationships and encourages the public to meet their fellow neighbors in this old-fashioned, picnic-style event. Dinner is $15 adults, $7 children and includes dessert. For more information or to purchase tickets contact Diane 209-541-5626 or visit www.tuolumneriverlodge.com.
MERCED
What: Ferguson Fire Firefigher Relief Supplies
When: Ongoing
Where: UCCE Merced 4H, 2145 Wardrobe Ave.
Info: Mariposa and Merced 4H Emersld Star candidates are collecting items to donate to firefighters battling the Ferguson Fire. Requested items are lip balm, eye drops, baby wipes, Gatorade and bottled water. Donations can be dropped off at the UCCE Merced 4H office, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. M-F. For more information call 209-385-7418 or visit merced4h.ucanr.edu.
RIVERBANK
What: Time Capsule Opening
When: Friday, August 17, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St.
Info: The Riverbank Historical Society and the city of Riverbank invite city residents and the public to the unsealing of history. Placed in the ground some 50 years prior, August 17 will mark a half century of Riverbank history brought back into the light. The excavation of the capsule will begin at 3:30 p.m.; with a dinner dance from 6:30-10 p.m. Tickets for the dinner are $35 per person, and are available for purchase at Riverbank City Hall. For more information call 209-863-7150.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Twain Harte Business to Business Mixer
When: Tuesday, Aug. 14, 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: Twain Harte Wash and Dry, Joaquin Gully and Manzanita Drive
Info: The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its August Business to Business Mixer at the Twain Harte Wash and Dry, located at Joaquin Gully and Manzanita Drive. New owners of the Wash and Dry recently remodeled the store and wish to show it off to the public. There will be snacks and a no-host bar. Chamber members and guests will be able to network with local businesses and donated raffle prizes will be available. For more information contact the Chamber at 209-586-4482 or email info@twainhartecc.com or visit www.twainhartecc.com.
25 YEARS AGO: It was reported that the Chief Executive Officer for Stanislaus County, Reagan Wilson, was among 126 county employees who received merit pay raises despite a county budget crisis that forced more than 160 layoffs. Wilson received about a 5 percent pay hike July 1, 1993, which had boosted his salary from $92,705 to $97,344 a year. The other 125 employees also received 5 percent wage increases. The wage increases for all 126 county employees increased the monthly payroll by $13,780, it was estimated the county's total payroll for the year at $56 million.
