Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/30/18)

MODESTO
What: Valley Children’s Hospital fundraiser
When: Ending Tuesday
Where: Various locations
Info: Save Mart Supermarkets is holding its annual fundraising campaign in support of Valley Children’s Hospital. Money raised goes to fund research and treatment initiatives for the children in our communities. Shoppers can donate $2, $3 or $5 though coupons available in participating stores. Forty-four Save Mart stores in San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Tulare, Fresno, Kings and Tuolumne counties are participating. For more information, visit www.savemart.com.
What: Operation Backpack donation drive
When: Ending Tuesday
Where: Various locations
Info: Operation Backpack aims to provide local homeless and at-risk youth with new backpacks and school supplies. They can be dropped off at the Stanislaus County Office of Education, 1100 H St., and at other locations in the county. For a full list of drop-off locations, how to volunteer, and the option to give online, visit www.stancoe.org/go/backpack.
What: Great Valley Museum docent training
When: Mondays in August, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Where: Great Valley Museum, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Docents share information with museum visitors about the habitats, animals and plants of the Central Valley. Docents will be trained to lead guided tours for school and adult groups. A background in science is not required, just enthusiasm for working with people. For more information or to register, call 209-575-6196 or visit www.mjc.edu/gvm.
What: MJC Football Kickoff Dinner
When: Saturday, Aug. 18, 6 p.m.
Where: Agriculture Center for Education on West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Modesto Junior College Athletics and the MJC Foundation will hold a Football Kickoff Dinner. The fundraiser begins with a social at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m., and includes an auction and an opportunity drawing. Attendees have the opportunity to meet the Pirates’ head football coach, Rusty Stivers, and team of assistant coaches. Tickets are $50 and include a 2018 season pass to the Pirates’ home football games. Dinner tickets may be purchased online at athletics.mjc.edu. For more information, call 209-575-6712.
JAMESTOWN
What: Summer diesel train rides
When: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. and noon
Where: Railtown 1897 State Historic Park, 10501 Reservoir Road
Info: Railtown will offer two diesel train rides on every Wednesday through Aug. 15, at 10:30 a.m. and noon. At 11 a.m., guests ages up to 6 can enjoy Story Time reading activities in the caboose while children ages 7-12 can participate in the hands-on Junior Rangers program that engages children with railroad history in an authentic setting and hands-on track building with replica kid-sized track equipment. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 ages 6-17, free ages 5 and under. Park admission is $5 adults, $3 ages 6-17, free ages 5 and under. For more information, contact 209-984-3953 or visit railtown1897.org.
MANTECA
What: Agape Villages school supply drive
When: Through Sunday, Aug. 19
Where: Agape Villages, 572 Commerce Ave.
Info: All school supplies go to help foster youth in the Manteca Unified School District. Desired supplies for youth 5-16 include colored pencils, crayons, rulers, calculators and more. For a full list of supplies and locations where donations may be dropped off, contact Nina Payne at 209-430-0323 or email npayne@agapevillages.org or Hank Lawson at 209-484-1377 or visit www.agapevillages.org.
MI-WOK VILLAGE
What: Mi-Wok prescribed burn
When: Continous
Where: Stanislaus National Forest
Info: The project area is located along Forest Road 3N24, off Italian Bar Road south of Deer Creek. The community is asked not to report as a wildland fire. Burning is contingent on weather, fuel moisture and air quality. The planned size of the prescribed burn is up to 140 acres. For more information, call 209-532-3671 or 209-586-3234 or visit fs.usda.gov/stanislaus.
