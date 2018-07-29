Investigators trying to determine cause of fire on Modesto’s Vernon Avenue

Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire at a home in west Modesto Saturday afternoon.
According to the Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigative Unit, the blaze broke out just before 5 p.m. in the 1300 block of Vernon Avenue. The neighborhood is located just off Carpenter Road and Chicago Avenue.
Crews from the Modesto and Burbank Paradise fire departments responded to fight the fire.
A post on the organization’s Facebook page said investigators had not determined exactly where and how the fire started.
