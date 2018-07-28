Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/29/18)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Kiwanis Club meeting
When: Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Modesto Kiwanis invites the public to its lunch meeting. Each week the club as a new presentation and discussions about upcoming club events. Seats are limited and reservations are required. Lunch is $15. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact President Jeremiah Williams 209-568-3096.
What: 2018 Central Valley Jobs Fair
When: Thursday, Aug. 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Central Valley Jobs Fair, hosted by Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock, will feature over 60 potential employers and provide opportunities for job seekers from across Congressional District 10. Doors open to veterans, armed services members and their spouses at 10 a.m., with the general public welcome at 11 a.m. There is no charge to attend. Participating employers in this year’s jobs fair include Amazon, Starbucks, U.S. Army, Turlock Police Department, Federal Bureau of Prisons and more. For information contact Denham’s District office at 209-579-5458 or visit denham.house.gov.
What: National Night Out Barbecue
When: Tuesday, August 7, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne River Lodge, 2429 River Road
Info: Tuolumne River Lodge promotes and supports community and neighborhood relationships and encourages the public to meet their fellow neighbors in this old-fashioned, picnic-style event. Dinner is $15 adults, $7 children and includes dessert. For more information or to purchase tickets contact Diane 209-541-5626 or visit www.tuolumneriverlodge.com.
What: Healthy Aging Association Balance Program
When: Through Friday, August 24
Where: Stanislaus Veteran’s Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite #15
Info: The Healthy Aging Association will be offering is free balance program to residents 60 and over. The “A Matter of Balance” program is designed to manage falls and increase activity levels. Registrants will receive information, resources and a fall prevention manual. The program is once a week, for 8 weeks and 2 hours a session. Space is limited, call 209-525-4670 to check seating availability.
MERCED
What: Ferguson Fire Firefigher Relief Supplies
When: Ongoing
Where: UCCE Merced 4H, 2145 Wardrobe Ave.
Info: Mariposa and Merced 4H Emersld Star candidates are collecting items to donate to firefighters battling the Ferguson fire. Requested items are lip balm, eye drops, baby wipes, Gatorade and bottled water. Donations can be dropped off at the UCCE Merced 4H office, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. M-F. For more information call 209-385-7418 or visit merced4h.ucanr.edu.
OAKDALE
What: Operation Chill
When: Through summer
Where: Anywhere in Oakdale
Info: Throughout summer, police officers will dispense Slurpee justice to kids in the city of Oakdale. The Oakdale Police Department is partnering with 7-Eleven to distribute free Slurpee drink coupons to children and youths through its community-service program, rewarding them for good deeds, constructive activities and acts of kindness.
RIVERBANK
What: Time Capsule Opening
When: Friday, Aug. 17, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St.
Info: The Riverbank Historical Society and the City of Riverbank invite city residents and the public to the unsealing of history. Placed in the ground some 50 years prior, Aug. 17 will mark a half-century of Riverbank history brought back into the light. The excavation of the capsule will begin at 3:30 p.m.; with a dinner dance from 6:30-10 p.m. Tickets for the dinner are $35 per person, and are available for purchase at Riverbank City Hall. For more information call 209-863-7150.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Sizzler, 3101 Hotel Dr.
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Twain Harte Business to Business Mixer
When: Tuesday, Aug. 14, 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: Twain Harte Wash and Dry, Joaquin Gully and Manzanita Drive
Info: The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its August Business to Business Mixer at the Twain Harte Wash and Dry, located at Joaquin Gully and Manzanita Drive. New owners of the Wash and Dry recently remodeled the store and wish to show it off to the public. There will be snacks and a no-host bar. Chamber members and guests will be able to network with local businesses and donated raffle prizes will be available. For more information contact the Chamber at 209-586-4482 or email info@twainhartecc.com or visit www.twainhartecc.com.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
Comments