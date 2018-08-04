Who are Modesto’s youngest, brightest? We have your 2018 20 Under 40 honorees here

In one of our listening sessions this spring, a few people mentioned our area’s struggle to keep young, smart and engaged residents in Modesto.
So many of them go away to college, never to return. Others simply leave.
But, as we discovered going through the recent screening process to find 20 Modesto-area difference-makers under the age of 40, the tide may be changing.
We received a great response for candidates for this year’s 20 Under 40 program. And, through hard work and tough decisions, our esteemed panel of judges narrowed the list.
We’re offering the names of those 20 recipients today, and invite the community to celebrate The Bee’s 20 Under 40 Class of 2018 at a special event on Wednesday, Aug. 22 from 6-8 p.m. at the Gallo Center for the Arts. Tickets are $25. They can be purchased online or at Gallo box office.
A special section featuring our honorees will appear in The Bee on Sunday, Aug. 19.
Our judges were: Domenica Escatel, a 20 Under 40 alum and president and founder of LifeBoss; Mike Gorrasi, a 20 Under 40 alum and executive vice president of the Modesto Nuts; Mani Grewal, a 20 Under 40 alum and Modesto City Councilmember and business owner; Former Modesto Bee columnist Jeff Jardine; and Steve Jackson, institutions superintendent and public information officer for the Stanislaus County Probation Department.
Here are this year’s honorees:
- Christopher Adams. Police Sergeant, Modesto Police Dept.
- Shivaugn Alves, Assessment and Accountability Teacher on Special Assignment, Patterson Joint Unified
- Jake Barber, Co-owner and Surgeon, Greater Modesto Dental Implant & Oral Surgery Center
- Josh Boyd, Operations Manager, Interfaith Ministries
- Jeeni Casey, Attorney, Gianelli and Neilson
- Channce Condit, Field Representative for Assemblyman Adam Gray and Regional Director Olson’s Pro Cleaning
- Emmanuel Escamilla, Founder, CodeX Program
- Chelsea Foy, Owner, Lovely Indeed
- Mike Garcia, Commerical Banking Market Manager, Oak Valley Community Bank
- Keith Highiet, Assistant Manager, Modesto Junk Company
- Jessica Chang Irish, Communications and Brand Manager and Public Speaking Coach, Center for Human Services and Jessica Chang Consulting
- Vincent Jamison, Owner, The Jamison Firm
- Patrick Kolasinski, Attorney, The Law Offices of Patrick Kolasinski
- Evangelina Paoluccio, Engineering Manager, Inventive Resources Inc.
- Joel Geddes III, President, CAPAX Giddings, Corby, Hynes
- Tyler Richardson, Chief Business Services Officer, Opportunity Stanislaus
- Manuel Rivera, Social Worker, Stanislaus County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services
- Stacy Speiller, Judge, Superior Court of the State of California, County of Stanislaus
- Chad Van Houten, Shareholder, Grimbleby Coleman CPAs
- Amy Wolfe, President/CEO, AgSafe
We hope to see you on Aug. 22!
