Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/27/18)

MODESTO
What: Pulled Pork BBQ Fundraiser
When: Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Geneva Presbyterian Church, 1229 E. Fairmont Ave.
Info: Geneva Presbyterian Church invites the community and church goers to its annual pulled pork bbq fundraiser to benefit the “Cleansing Hope” Shower Shuttle. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Kellie Jones 209-408-7637.
What: 2018 Central Valley Jobs Fair
When: Thursday, Aug. 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Central Valley Jobs Fair, hosted by Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock, will feature more than 60 potential employers and provide opportunities for job seekers from across the district. Doors open to veterans, armed services members and their spouses at 10 a.m.; with the general public welcome at 11 a.m. There is no charge to attend. Participating employers in this year’s jobs fair include Amazon, Starbucks, U.S. Army, Turlock Police Department, Federal Bureau of Prisons and more. For information contact Denham’s District office at 209-579-5458 or visit denham.house.gov.
What: Healthy Aging Association Balance Program
When: Through Friday, August 24
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite #15
Info: The Healthy Aging and Association will be offering is free balance program to adults 60 and over. The “A Matter of Balance” program is designed to manage falls and increase activity levels. Registrants will receive information, resources and a fall prevention manual. The program is once a week, for 8 weeks and 2 hours a session. Space is limited, call 209-525-4670 to check seating availability.
RIVERBANK
What: Time Capsule Opening
When: Friday, August 17, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St.
Info: The Riverbank Historical Society and the City of Riverbank invite city residents and the public to the unsealing of history. Placed in the ground some 50 years prior, August 17 will mark a half century of Riverbank history brought back into the light. The excavation of the capsule will begin at 3:30 p.m., with a dinner dance from 6:30-10 p.m. Tickets for the dinner are $35 per person, and are available for purchase at Riverbank City Hall. For more information call 209-863-7150.
SONORA
What: A Night with Mars
When: Saturday, 9 p.m.
Where: Tuttletown Recreation Area, Eagle Point Picnic Area
Info: The New Melones Lake, Marina and Recreation area will host a night under the stars. The red planet will be at close approach to the earth with its surface fully illuminated by the sun. See Earth’s next door neighbor and learn about the fourth planet in the solar system. Telescopes will be available for viewing. Contact Park Ranger Mike McGraw at 209-536-9094, ext. 233, or email mmcgraw@usbr.gov.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Twain Harte Wine in the Pines
When: Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.
Where: Meadow Plaza, downtown Twain Harte
Info: Visitors sample wines and food from around the Mother Lode at this event that runs along with the Twain Harte Arts and Wine Festival. Wines in the Pines admission is $30 and includes a commemorative wine glass. Live music by Jana and Leroy at this age-21-and-over event sponsored by the Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call the chamber at 209-586-4482 or email info@twainhartecc.com or visit www.twainhartecc.com.
WATERFORD
What: Society for disAbilities Water Ski Program
When: Saturday, 9:30 a.m.
Where: Modesto Reservoir, 18143 Reservoir Road
Info: This program provides access to water skiing for many blind, deaf, paraplegic, quadriplegic and developmentally disabled individuals. Minimum age to participate is 7. Entrance fee $10 per vehicle to the Modesto Reservoir. For more information contact Channa at 209-524-3536 or channa@societyfordisabilities.org or visit societyfordisabilities.org.
