Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/26/18)

MODESTO
What: Stop the Bleed Free Community Course
When: Thursday, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Doctors Medical Center, 1441 Florida Ave.
Info: Course designed to teach non-medically trained community members how to control bleeding while awaiting first responders. It’s important to know what steps can help reduce blood loss and help increase the chance of surviving a traumatic injury. The program will be in Conference Room 4; for information or to reserve a seat call 209-573-6151.
What: CHP “Kick 4 Kids”
When: Friday
Where: CHP Modesto Area office, 4030 Kiernan Ave.
Info: The California Highway Patrol Modesto Area office is accepting donations of new sneakers and athletic shoes during July to benefit children. The “Kicks 4 Kids” shoe drive is in partnership with the Modesto Gospel Mission and other area charities. New pairs of shoes can be dropped off in the lobby of the CHP Modesto Area office. Shoes of all sizes, for children from kindergarten through high school age, are needed. The shoes will be handed out during a “Back to School Block Party” on Saturday, July 28, at the mission, with haircuts, crafts, lunch and games for those attending. For more information contact Officer Ming-Yang Hsu at 209-545-1440.
What: Business Town Hall
When: Thursday, 6 to 7:30 p.m.; doors open at 5:30
Where: Prospect Theater, 1214 K St.
Info: Josh Harder, candidate for Congressional District 10, invites people to come discuss business needs of the Central Valley. Topics include tariffs and labor shorgates. RSVP to Claris@HarderforCongress.com or 209-214-8089.
What: Valley Children’s Hospital Fundraiser
When: Through July 31
Where: Various Locations
Info: Save Mart Supermarkets annual fundraising campaign in support of Valley Children’s Hospital. Money raised goes to fund research and lifesaving treatment initiatives for the children in our communities. Now through July 31, Save Mart shoppers can donate $2, $3, or $5 though coupons available in participating stores. Forty-four Save Mart stores throughout the San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Tulare, Fresno, Kings and Tuolumne counties are participating. For more information visit www.savemart.com.
BALLICO
What: Historical & Classic Aircraft Viewing
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Turlock Muni Airport, 13604 Newport Road
Info: The Turlock Regional Airport Association invites the community every fourth Saturday of the month to tour its collection of historical and classic aircraft. The viewing is free of charge. For more information contact Airport at 209-668-5542 or Local Pilot contact: Rodney Voumard at 209-595-7783 or visit www.turlockairport.com.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows Catfish Dinner
When: Saturday, 3-7 p.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge #65 dinner features deep fried catfish fillets, coleslaw, corn on the cob, cornbread muffin, ice cream sundaes and soda, iced tea, lemonade or coffee. Cost is $15 adults, $7 for kids age 6-12; free ages 5 and under. To-go orders are available at adult price only. For more information call Norman Varain at 209-916-5086, Patty Ducheneaux 209-604-4444, Renee Horton at 209-573-1723 or Chris Stevenson at 209-853-2128.
MANTECA
What: Agape Villages School Supply Drive
When: Through Sunday, Aug. 19
Where: Agape Villages, 572 Commerce Ave.
Info: All school supplies go to help foster youth in the Manteca Unified School District. Desired supplies for youth 5-16 include colored pencils, crayons, rulers, calculators. For a full list of supplies and locations where donations may be dropped off at and for more information contact Nina Payne at 209-430-0323 or email npayne@agapevillages.org or Hank Lawson at 209-484-1377 or visit www.agapevillages.org.
MERCED
What: Ferguson Fire Firefighter Relief Supplies
When: Ongoing
Where: UCCE Merced 4H, 2145 Wardrobe Ave.
Info: Mariposa and Merced 4H Emerald Star candidates are collecting items to donate to firefighters battling the Ferguson Fire. Requested items are lip balm, eye drops, baby wipes, Gatorade and bottled water. Donations can be dropped off at the UCCE Merced 4H office, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. M-F. For more information call 209-385-7418 or visit merced4h.ucanr.edu.
