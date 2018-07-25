This photo of Johnny Davis is on the gofundme.com page, www.gofundme.com/davisfamilyof6, set up to help his family. Johnny was struck and killed by a pickup truck while riding his bike in Waterford on Tuesday evening.
This photo of Johnny Davis is on the gofundme.com page, www.gofundme.com/davisfamilyof6, set up to help his family. Johnny was struck and killed by a pickup truck while riding his bike in Waterford on Tuesday evening.

Waterford boy unable to stop bike rides into intersection, is struck and killed

By Deke Farrow

July 25, 2018 09:25 AM

A 9-year-old Waterford boy died after accidentally riding his bike into an intersection and being struck by a pickup truck on Tuesday evening, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reported.

The child, Johnny Davis, was riding south on Tim Bell Road, approaching Yosemite Boulevard/Highway 132, said Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Tom Letras. Tim Bell is “a really steep road right there, and apparently as he was riding down, he was unable to stop and went into the intersection.”

There are stop signs on Tim Bell at the intersection, but no traffic control on Yosemite. The driver of the pickup had no chance to avoid the crash, Letras said, and remained on scene, cooperating with investigators.

Johnny was taken to Memorial Medical Center for treatment, but died from his injuries.

On a gofundme.com page set up to help the Davis family, a report of what happened reads, “Johnny Davis was headed to the river for some time with his dad. They were riding their bikes and Johnny’s bike took on too much speed. He was unable to stop at the crossing. A pickup driver hit him while he crossed the street. Johnny was taken home to be with the Lord in the presence of his earthly father, Adam.”

The gofundme account is to cover hospital and funeral expenses, “as well as give the family time to grieve together.”

