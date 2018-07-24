Cal Fire contract helicopter goes down near Oakdale

Two people were injured when a helicopter contracted with Cal Fire crashed near Oakdale Tuesday afternoon.
The crash originally was reported in Tuolumne County, but the location is along Highway 108 near the Stanislaus County line. The incident occurred about 5:50 p.m.
Few details were available, but Cal Fire spokesman Scott McLean said the copter was a “CWN” - or “Call When Needed” aircraft. Cal Fire contracts with private vendors for those copters during wildfire fights.
McLean said he did not have any information on the two occupants of the helicopter, other than to say both survived the crash.
He also could not say where the copter was headed, but said he did not believe it was attached to the Ferguson fire near Yosemite National Park.
