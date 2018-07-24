Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/25/18)

MODESTO
What: Behavioral Health Board
When: Thursday, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Where: Behavioral Health Scenic Medical Complex, 800 Scenic Drive
Info: Stanislaus County Behavioral Health Board regular meeting in the Redwood Room. For more information call 209-525-6225 or visit stancounty.com/bhrs.
What: 2018 Central Valley Jobs Fair
When: Thursday, Aug. 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Central Valley Jobs Fair will host more than 60 potential employers and provide opportunities for job seekers from across Congressional District 10. Doors open to veterans, armed services members and their spouses at 10 a.m.; the general public at 11 a.m. There is no charge to attend. Participating employers include Amazon, Starbucks, U.S. Army, Turlock Police Department, Federal Bureau of Prisons and more. For information contact Rep. Jeff Denham’s District office at 209-579-5458 or visit denham.house.gov.
What: Healthy Aging Association Balance Program
When: Through Friday, Aug. 24
Where: Stanislaus Veteran’s Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15
Info: The Healthy Aging and Association will offer its free balance program for those ages 60 and over. The “A Matter of Balance” program is designed to manage falls and increase activity levels. Registrants will receive information, resources and a fall prevention manual. The program is once a week, for 8 weeks, 2 hours a session. Space is limited, call 209-525-4670 to check seating availability.
What: American Red Cross blood drive
When: Various Days
Where: Various locations
Info: The American Red Cross seeks the public’s help in maintaining its blood supply. Visit the following locations: Health Plan of San Joaquin, 1025 J St., Modesto, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sonora Blood Donation Center, 850 Sanguinetti Road, Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; Turlock Blood Donation Center, 655 E. Hawkeye, Wednesday, 11:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. To find other locations and times, or for more information, download the American Red Cross blood donor app, go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Angels Camp Museum Art Camp
When: Friday, 8 a.m. to noon
Where: Angels Camp Museum, 753 S. Main St.
Info: Illustrator and Education Coordinator Jim Miller will guide students ages 9-12 through a day of “Drawing Nature Step-By-Step.” The lessons will focus on developing observation skills useful in sketching with pencils. Materials will be supplied; children should take a brown bag lunch and plenty of water. For more information or to register, call 209-736-2963 or email education@angelscamp.gov or visit angelscamp.gov/museum.
JAMESTOWN
What: Summer Diesel Train Rides
When: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. & Noon
Where: Railtown 1897 State Historic Park, 10501 Reservoir Road
Info: Railtown 1897 State Historic Park offers two diesel train rides Wednesdays through Aug. 15. At 11 a.m., ages up to 6 can enjoy story time reading activities in the caboose while ages 7-12 can participate in the hands-on Junior Rangers program that engages children with railroad history. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 ages 6-17, free ages 5 and under. Park admission $5 adults, $3 ages 6-17, free ages 5 and under. For more information, call 209-984-3953 or visit railtown1897.org.
RIVERBANK
What: Time Capsule Opening
When: Friday, August 17, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St.
Info: The Riverbank Historical Society and the City of Riverbank will unseal a 50-year-old time capsule. The excavation will begin at 3:30 p.m. There will be a dinner dance from 6:30-10 p.m. Tickets for the dinner are $35, available at Riverbank City Hall. For more information call 209-863-7150.
40 YEARS AGO: It was reported that home sales in Modesto slowed from the same time in the previous year, down 30 percent. The slump was expected to hit the construction industry as well. This was in contrast to the number of homes being put up for sale, which increased by 35 percent from January to June of 1978 over 1977’s numbers. The decrease in home sales, in dollars, was $15 million from 1977’s $44.4 million in sales during the January to June recording period.
