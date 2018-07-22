News

Stanislaus County birth announcements (07/23/18)

Bee Staff Reports

July 22, 2018 03:04 PM

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

July 14

MERCADO: Alicia and Diego, Manteca, boy

BRONSON: Diana and Alexander, Stockton, boy

TIGERT: Katherine and Howard, Modesto, girl

July 15

SMITH: Rebecca and Derek, Stockton, girl

ACEVEDO: Cristavel and Alfredo, Tracy, boy

CARDOSO: Janelle and Steven, Newman, boy

July 16

BOLT: Camille and Robert, Atwater, boy

SAINI: Tisha and Navdeep, Mountain House, girl

CROOKER: Leslie and Sean, Modesto, girl

July 17

THORKELSON: Lauren and Grant, Patterson, girl

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

July 12

MARTINS: Petra and Albert, Merced, girl

July 13

AISPURO: Stephani and Rigoberto, Delhi, girl

HINOJOS: Renee, Modesto, boy

KAUR: Amarjit and Kulwant Singh, Delhi, girl

July 14

ROMERO-GUZMAN: Diana and Marvin Macias, Delhi, girl

July 15

SANCHEZ: Dominique, Turlock, girl

STRAW: Brittney, Turlock, boy

HORTON: Ariel, Patterson, boy

July 16

BONILLA: Serina, Delhi, girl

RAMOS: Leticia and Miguel Cuevas, Turlock, boy

CORTES: Lissa and Eric, Patterson, boy

July 17

VIEIRA: Brenda and Fabio, Turlock, boy

MADRIGAL: Jasmine and Jose, Hughson, boy

July 18

DODGE: Julia and Jordan, Turlock, girl

HINOJOSA: Nereida, Turlock, girl

