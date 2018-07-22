Stanislaus County birth announcements (07/23/18)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
July 14
MERCADO: Alicia and Diego, Manteca, boy
BRONSON: Diana and Alexander, Stockton, boy
TIGERT: Katherine and Howard, Modesto, girl
July 15
SMITH: Rebecca and Derek, Stockton, girl
ACEVEDO: Cristavel and Alfredo, Tracy, boy
CARDOSO: Janelle and Steven, Newman, boy
July 16
BOLT: Camille and Robert, Atwater, boy
SAINI: Tisha and Navdeep, Mountain House, girl
CROOKER: Leslie and Sean, Modesto, girl
July 17
THORKELSON: Lauren and Grant, Patterson, girl
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
July 12
MARTINS: Petra and Albert, Merced, girl
July 13
AISPURO: Stephani and Rigoberto, Delhi, girl
HINOJOS: Renee, Modesto, boy
KAUR: Amarjit and Kulwant Singh, Delhi, girl
July 14
ROMERO-GUZMAN: Diana and Marvin Macias, Delhi, girl
July 15
SANCHEZ: Dominique, Turlock, girl
STRAW: Brittney, Turlock, boy
HORTON: Ariel, Patterson, boy
July 16
BONILLA: Serina, Delhi, girl
RAMOS: Leticia and Miguel Cuevas, Turlock, boy
CORTES: Lissa and Eric, Patterson, boy
July 17
VIEIRA: Brenda and Fabio, Turlock, boy
MADRIGAL: Jasmine and Jose, Hughson, boy
July 18
DODGE: Julia and Jordan, Turlock, girl
HINOJOSA: Nereida, Turlock, girl
