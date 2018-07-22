Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/23/18)

MODESTO
What: The Science of Weather
When: Tuesday-Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Great Valley Museum invites youth and their families to learn about the science of weather. The classes run Tuesdays to Fridays for youths in grades K-2. The cost is $80 for members, $100 for nonmembers. For more information or sign-up, call 209-575-6196 or email gvm@mjc.edu or visit squareup.com/market/gvmatmjc and click on the “2018 Summer Camp” logo in the middle of the page.
What: Modesto Kiwanis Club meeting
When: Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Modesto Kiwanis invites the public to its lunch meeting. Each week, the club has a new presentation and discussions about upcoming club events. Seats are limited and reservations are required. Lunch is $15. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact President Jeremiah Williams 209-568-3096.
What: Special Needs in My City Parent Support Meeting
When: Thursday
Where: Cornerstone Community Building, 2200 Sunrise Ave.
Info: Special Needs In My City Inc., a nonprofit initiative, is an online resource center for families with individuals with special needs. To find out more about resources and events for your child of all ages, or their special needs podcast, attend their monthly parent support meetings or simply connect with other parents, visit specialneedsinmycity.com or email to snimc@snimcity.com to RSVP for details.
What: Pianist John Nilsen
When: Saturday, 7 p.m.
Where: First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St.
Info: First United Methodist Church invites the community to hear pianist, guitarist, vocalist and songwriter John Nilsen, who will play traditional hymn arrangements, boogie woogie and some folk music. A free will offering is suggested. For more information, contact the church at 209-522-9046, ext. 203, or visit www.firstumcmodesto.org.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Angels Camp Museum Art Camp
When: Friday, 8 a.m. to noon
Where: Angels Camp Museum, 753 S. Main St.
Info: Illustrator and Education Coordinator Jim Miller will guide students ages 9-12 through a day of Drawing Nature Step-By-Step. The lessons will focus on developing observation skills useful in sketching with pencils. Materials will be supplied; children should take a brown bag lunch and plenty of water. For more information or to register, call 209-736-2963 or email education@angelscamp.gov or visit angelscamp.gov/museum.
JAMESTOWN
What: Summer Diesel Train Rides
When: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. and noon
Where: Railtown 1897 State Historic Park, 10501 Reservoir Road
Info: Railtown 1897 State Historic Park offers two diesel train rides Wednesdays through Aug. 15. At 11 a.m., ages up to 6 can enjoy story time reading activities in the caboose while ages 7-12 can participate in the hands-on Junior Rangers program that engages children with railroad history. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 ages 6-17, free ages 5 and under. Park admission $5 adults, $3 ages 6-17, free ages 5 and under. For more information, call 209-984-3953 or visit railtown1897.org.
MERCED
What: Ferguson Fire Firefigher Relief Supplies
When: Ongoing
Where: Merced 4-H, 2145 Wardrobe Ave.
Info: Mariposa and Merced 4-H Emerald Star candidates are collecting items to donate to firefighters battling the Ferguson Fire. Requested items are lip balm, eye drops, baby wipes, Gatorade and bottled water. Donations can be dropped off at the Merced 4-H office, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. For more information, call 209-385-7418 or visit merced4h.ucanr.edu.
RIVERBANK
What: Time Capsule Opening
When: Friday, Aug. 17, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St.
Info: The Riverbank Historical Society and the city of Riverbank will unseal a 50-year-old time capsule. The excavation will begin at 3:30 p.m. There will be a dinner dance from 6:30-10 p.m. Tickets for the dinner are $35, available at Riverbank City Hall. For more information, call 209-863-7150.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Twain Harte Wine in the Pines
When: July 28, noon to 4 p.m.
Where: Meadow Plaza, downtown Twain Harte
Info: Visitors sample wines and food from around the Mother Lode at this event that runs along with the Twain Harte Arts and Wine Festival. Wines in the Pines admission is $30 and includes a commemorative wine glass. Live music by Jana and Leroy at this age-21-and-over event sponsored by the Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call the chamber at 209-586-4482 or email info@twainhartecc.com or visit www.twainhartecc.com.
