Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/22/18)

MODESTO
What: Veterans Advisory Commission
When: Monday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veteran’s Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15
Info: The commission represents veterans in Stanislaus County by advising the Board of Supervisors and staff on matters pertaining to vets and meets the fourth Monday of each month. Members of the public are welcome and are encouraged to volunteer on committees. For more information, call Warbee Bruce 209-485-2297.
What: US Too Prostate Cancer Support Group
When: Monday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Sutter Memorial Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60B
Info: Program features Kaiser Permanente's Sharon Likely, MBA, RN-ONC, Managing Director of Kaiser's Central Valley Special Projects, including the Nurse Navigator program, and Anne Hansen, RN, Oncology Nurse Navigator. Likely will present a program on nutrition and physical activity. Following the program there will be breakout groups for men and women. The program ends with snacks and socializing. For more information contact Steve Bain at 209-602-1215.
What: League of Women Voters Lunch & Learn Program
When: Thursday, noon
Where: Ridgeway's Restaurant & Lounge, 2401 E Orangeburg Ave.
Info: Guest speaker Bryan Whitemeyer, Oakdale City Manager, will discuss Oakdale's current issues and goals. The luncheon is open to the public, cost is $15; no reservations required. Vegetarian lunch also available at same price. For more information, call the league office at 209-524-1698.
What: Annual Pulled Pork Barbecue Fundraiser
When: Sunday, July 28, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Geneva Presbyterian Church, 1229 E. Fairmont Ave.
Info: Geneva Presbyterian Church invites the community to its annual pulled pork barbecue fundraiser to benefit the “Cleansing Hope” Shower Shuttle. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Kellie Jones 209-408-7637.
What: Yokuts Group/Sierra Club
When: Sunday, July 29, 3-5 p.m.
Where: Stewart and Jasper Orchards Company Store, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 58
Info: The club holds a book exchange mixer. Take books with environment themes to exchange. Snacks will be provided and a no-host bar is available. Free, nonmembers welcome. For more information and to RSVP contact Steve at 209-544-1617 or email stomlinson015@gmail.com.
BALLICO
What: Historical & Classic Aircraft Viewing
When: Fourth Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Turlock Muni Airport, 13604 Newport Road
Info: The Turlock Regional Airport Association invites the community every Fourth Saturday of the month to tour its collection of historical and classic aircraft. The viewing is free. For more information contact 209-668-5542, local pilot Rodney Voumard at 209-595-7783 or visit www.turlockairport.com.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows Catfish Dinner
When: Saturday, July 28, 3-7 p.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge #65 dinner features deep fried catfish fillets, coleslaw, corn on the cob, cornbread muffin, ice cream sundaes and soda, iced tea, lemonade or coffee. Cost is $15 adults, $7 ages 6-12; free ages 5 and under. To-go orders are available at adult price only. For more information call Norman Varain at 209-916-5086, Patty Ducheneaux 209-604-4444, Renee Horton at 209-573-1723 or Chris Stevenson at 209-853-2128.
MANTECA
What: Agape Villages School Supply Drive
When: Through Sunday, Aug. 19
Where: Agape Villages, 572 Commerce Ave.
Info: All school supplies go to foster youth in the Manteca Unified School District. Desired supplies for ages 5-16 include colored pencils, crayons, rulers, calculators and more. For a full list of supplies and locations where donations may be dropped off and for more information contact Nina Payne at 209-430-0323 or npayne@agapevillages.org; Hank Lawson at 209-484-1377; or visit www.agapevillages.org.
TURLOCK
What: Carnegie Arts Summer Camps
When: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: Carnegie Arts Center is offering two week-long camps, “Comics Camp” for ages 8-12 and “Delve into Drawing” for ages 11-14. Camps are $150 each. Other camp days designed for different age groups also offered. For more information and to register call Lisa McDermott at 209-632-5761 or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org/current-schedule.
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: The Sizzler, 3101 Hotel Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
