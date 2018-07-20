Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/21/18)

MODESTO
What: Special Needs in My City Parent Support Meeting
When: Thursday, July 26
Where: Cornerstone Community Building, 2200 Sunrise Ave.
Info: Special Needs In My City, Inc., a nonprofit initiative, is a one-stop online resource center for families with individuals with special needs. To find out more about resources and events for your child of all ages or the special needs podcast, attend their monthly parent support meetings or simply connect with other parent, visit specialneedsinmycity.com or email to snimc@snimcity.com to RSVP for details.
What: Movie: “Power in my hands”
When: Saturday, July 28, 7 p.m.
Where: Fr. O’Hare Hall, 1813 Oakdale Road
Info: St. Joseph’s Church offers a free screening of the newly released movie “Power in my hands.” Refreshments will be served, but feel free to bring a baked treat or fruit to share. The film features Catholic theologians presenting the beauty and power of the rosary and sharing personal witness. For more information call 209-551-4973.
What: Valley Children’s Hospital Fundraiser
When: Through July 31
Where: Various Locations
Info: Save Mart Supermarkets annual fundraising campaign in support of Valley Children’s Hospital. All proceeds will go to the VCH to fund research and treatment for the children. Save Mart shoppers will have the opportunity to donate $2, $3, or $5 though coupons available in participating stores. Forty-four Save Mart stores throughout the San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Tulare, Fresno, Kings and Tuolumne counties are participating in this year’s campaign. For more information visit www.savemart.com.
What: National Night Out Barbecue
When: Tuesday, August 7, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne River Lodge, 2429 River Road
Info: Tuolumne River Lodge promotes and supports community and neighborhood relationships and encourages the public to meet their fellow neighbors in this old-fashioned, picnic-style event. Dinner is $15 adults, $7 children and includes dessert. For more information or to purchase tickets contact Diane 209-541-5626 or visit www.tuolumneriverlodge.com.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Angels Camp Museum Art Camp
When: Friday, July 27, 8 a.m. to noon
Where: Angels Camp Museum, 753 S. Main St.
Info: Illustrator and Education Coordinator Jim Miller will guide students ages 9-12 through a day of “Drawing Nature Step-By-Step.” The lessons will focus on developing observation skills useful in sketching with pencils. Materials will be supplied; children should take a brown bag lunch and plenty of water. For more information or to register, call 209-736-2963 or email education@angelscamp.gov or visit angelscamp.gov/museum.
JAMESTOWN
What: Summer Diesel Train Rides
When: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. & Noon
Where: Railtown 1897 State Historic Park, 10501 Reservoir Road
Info: California State Parks and Railtown 1897 State Historic Park offer two diesel train rides Wednesdays through Aug. 15. At 11 a.m., ages up to 6 can enjoy story time reading activities in the caboose while ages 7-12 can participate in the hands-on Junior Rangers program that engages children with railroad history. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 ages 6-17, free ages 5 and under. Park admission $5 adults, $3 ages 6-17, free ages 5 and under. For more information, contact 209-984-3953 or visit railtown1897.org.
MERCED
What: Ferguson Fire Firefighter Relief Supplies
When: Ongoing
Where: UCCE Merced 4-H, 2145 Wardrobe Ave.
Info: Mariposa and Merced 4-H Emerald Star candidates are collecting items to donate to firefighters battling the Ferguson Fire. Requested items are lip balm, eye drops, baby wipes, Gatorade and bottled water. Donations can be dropped off at the UCCE Merced 4-H office, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. M-F. For more information call 209-385-7418 or visit merced4h.ucanr.edu.
RIVERBANK
What: Time Capsule Opening
When: Friday, Aug. 17, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St.
Info: The Riverbank Historical Society and the City of Riverbank will unseal a 50-year-old time capsule. The excavation will begin at 3:30 p.m. There will be a dinner dance from 6:30-10 p.m. Tickets for the dinner are $35, available at Riverbank City Hall. For more information call 209-863-7150.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.7
100 YEARS AGO: It was reported that Modesto was investigated as a possible rest, repair and refueling station for Army aviators. Major Ruben H. Fleet had visited Modesto to seek out suitable land for the creation of an airfield to incorporate into the Army’s relay station program. Major Fleet, who met with W. H. Langdon of the Stanislaus County Council of Defense, was in charge of Mather Field and the government training school.
Comments